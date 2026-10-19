Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch

Liwa International Festival 2027 Returns to Al Dhafra Region with New Experiences, Global Entertainment and More to Discover

19.10.2026 / 06:35 CET/CEST

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Nitro Circus, a global action sports entertainment brand, makes its festival debut

More than half of Liwa Village rides and attractions are new or reimagined A first-ever Heritage Village showcases Emirati culture ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liwa International Festival 2027 (Liwa 2027), Al Dhafra Region's flagship winter celebration, will return from 11 December 2026 to 2 January 2027 amid the dunes of Liwa desert. The 2027 edition brings a reimagined Liwa Village, a new international entertainment show, motorsport championships, heritage experiences and family activities that have made it a longstanding highlight of the United Arab Emirate's winter calendar.



Liwa International Festival 2027, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in collaboration with Liwa Sports Club, Al Dhafra Municipality, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Media Network, Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, and Al Dhafra Hospitals - Seha. Set against the backdrop of Tal Moreeb, the UAE's tallest dune at more than 300 metres in height, the festival has grown since its founding in 2001 into an award-winning event that brings together Emirati heritage, sport, entertainment and family-friendly fun. Last year, the festival welcomed more than 700,000 visitors across 23 days and was named 'Best Festival of the Year' at the Middle East Events Awards 2026. New attractions and experiences at Liwa Village At the heart of the festival lies Liwa Village, a lively hub of entertainment, dining, and family fun, with more than half of its rides and attractions featuring new or reimagined concepts this year. New experiences include the Circus Swinger, Tagada and Space Tower, alongside new challenges including Play Strike, Ninja Challenge, Pixel Run and Desert Heist, Drift Trike, Target Shooting and Climb Quest. Visitors can also take on the new Bungee Jumping, adding another adrenaline-fuelled experience to the festival. Returning favourites include the Ferris Wheel, Bumper Cars, Slingshot, Booster, Classic Cars, Go Water Kart, Mini Tank Paint Ball, House of Horror, Maze Adventure and 4x4 Track. International entertainment takes centre stage Nitro Circus will make its festival debut on 19 and 20 December, with three fast-paced shows, featuring more than 15 athletes performing stunts across freestyle motocross (FMX), bicycle motocross (BMX), choreographed performances and pyrotechnics. Tickets are now available for purchase on Platinumlist. Motorsport thrills galore Organised by Liwa Sports Club, the festival will feature a packed programme of motorsport and desert sports. Highlights include Freestyle Display (11-12, 21-22 December), Motorbike Drag Race (13 December), Falcon Race (14-16 December), Sand Freestyle Display (18-19, 27-28 December), Liwa UTV Track (20 December), Traditional Pigeon Race (22-23 December), Liwa Burnout Challenge (24 December) and Liwa Drift (25-26 December). The programme will build towards the Tal Moreeb Car Championship finale, which will take place from 30 December - 2 January, bringing the festival into the New Year. Visitors can also take part in a series of sporting and fitness activities including the Liwa Sign Climb Challenge (19 December), a cycling race (21 December), the Liwa Festival Community Run (23 December), a padel tournament (24–25 December) and a fitness tour (29 December). Celebrating Emirati heritage Alongside its new attractions and sporting experiences, Liwa International Festival 2027 continues to celebrate Emirati heritage and traditions. Presented by Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, the Heritage Village is inspired by a traditional Emirati neighbourhood (Al Fareej). Its programme brings together demonstrations and activities that introduce families and younger generations to aspects of life in the past through learning, observation and hands-on participation. The House of Poetry and Poets celebrates the place of poetry in Emirati heritage through sessions introducing visitors to Nabati poetry, its role in social life, and its expression of the community's values, experiences and traditions. At the Falconry Tent, visitors can discover the Emirati tradition of falconry through live falcon displays and demonstrations explaining how falcons are raised, trained and cared for, as well as the tools used in the practice. Young visitors can also take part in workshops to make model falcon hoods. The programme also includes a traditional games and heritage experiences area, with interactive activities suitable for different ages. These include traditional games such as Teelah and Karabi, tug of war, camel riding, a palm-climbing simulation, and workshops in making palm-leaf products (khoos) and weaving. The Heritage Village also introduces visitors to Emirati social etiquette through the Emirati Majlis, with practical explanations of majlis etiquette, including entering, greeting, seating, welcoming guests and honouring them. This highlights the majlis's role in social life and in passing values and customs between generations. The experience is complemented by a live workshop on preparing and serving Emirati Gahwa, introducing visitors to the tools used and the etiquette involved, while highlighting the traditions and values of Emirati hospitality. The festival experience will also extend beyond the main festival site, with activations at several forts and heritage attractions across Al Dhafra Region, connecting visitors with the area's history, culture and landscapes. These include the Liwa Sign landmark, retail and dining at Dhafeer Fort, Al Meel Fort and Al Yabana Fort, a heritage experience at Khanour Fort featuring traditional Emirati crafts, and a cultural experience at Mezairaa Fort inspired by the stories and heritage of Liwa. Plan your visit Ready to experience Liwa International Festival 2027? Plan your visit, explore the full festival programme and find more on liwainternationalfestival. The festival's first official app will also be launched, allowing visitors to explore the event calendar, stay up to date with the latest announcements, select and book camping spots and RV parking spaces, and explore commercial participation opportunities at the festival. Book your tickets: For Liwa Village tickets, visit liwavillage For Nitro Circus tickets, visit platinumlist Follow @liwafest for the latest festival updates. About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries. DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought. For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: and visitabudhabi.











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