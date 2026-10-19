Julius Baer Appoints Francis Hoefman As Chief Human Resources Officer

MENAFN - EQS Group) Francis is an accomplished international HR executive with more than 20 years of experience working at the intersection of people, business strategy, and organisational transformation. She joins Julius Baer from Reckitt, a leading global consumer company with about 36 000 employees operating across more than 80 countries. Most recently, she was responsible for the company's global talent, leadership development, category capability, and R&D people agenda, leading a global HR organisation of approximately 500 professionals. In this capacity, she played a pivotal role in shaping the company's leadership, talent and culture agenda, strengthening organisational capabilities, and enabling sustainable business performance. During her tenure at Reckitt, Francis also led the global HR organisation for the company's Hygiene and Health business divisions and held several senior HR leadership roles across international markets. Prior to Reckitt, she held senior HR roles with H.J. Heinz and Mars Inc, having started her career as Director of VHPP, the association representing senior Philips employees. Francis holds a Master of Laws in Company Law and Labour from Maastricht University and completed a post-master specialisation in Labour Law at Grotius Academy.

Stefan Bollinger, Chief Executive Officer of Julius Baer, said:“We are delighted to welcome Francis to Julius Baer. Our people are our most valuable asset, so we set out to find the very best CHRO, regardless of sector or geography. Francis brings us significant experience as a global HR leader at a company renowned for developing high performing teams, a growth mindset in a highly competitive sector, and an entrepreneurial ownership culture that drives business results. She will be a valuable addition to our senior management team, driving our people agenda, unlocking the full potential of our talented employees across the Group, and ensuring Julius Baer is employer of choice and the prime spot for prime talent.”

He continued:“I want to thank Guido for his many lasting contributions to the Group across a range of initiatives and programmes over his 18 years with Julius Baer, the last 11 years leading the Group's HR function. We appreciate his dedication and care for our people, which has significantly contributed to making Julius Baer a great place to work. We wish him every success in the future.”