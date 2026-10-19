Julius Baer Appoints Francis Hoefman As Chief Human Resources Officer
Stefan Bollinger, Chief Executive Officer of Julius Baer, said:“We are delighted to welcome Francis to Julius Baer. Our people are our most valuable asset, so we set out to find the very best CHRO, regardless of sector or geography. Francis brings us significant experience as a global HR leader at a company renowned for developing high performing teams, a growth mindset in a highly competitive sector, and an entrepreneurial ownership culture that drives business results. She will be a valuable addition to our senior management team, driving our people agenda, unlocking the full potential of our talented employees across the Group, and ensuring Julius Baer is employer of choice and the prime spot for prime talent.”
He continued:“I want to thank Guido for his many lasting contributions to the Group across a range of initiatives and programmes over his 18 years with Julius Baer, the last 11 years leading the Group's HR function. We appreciate his dedication and care for our people, which has significantly contributed to making Julius Baer a great place to work. We wish him every success in the future.”
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