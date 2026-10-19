Maha Navami: Devotees Throng Temples Across MP, Seek Blessings From Goddess Durga

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 19 (IANS) Temples across Madhya Pradesh on Monday resonated with the chants of 'Jai Mata Di' as people in large numbers thronged holy shrines to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Maha Navami, the final day of Navratri.

A large number of devotees visited the Maa Sharda Shaktipeeth Dham in Maihar, atop Trikoot Hill, to seek the blessings of Maa Sharda.

Devotees from far-flung areas arrived at the shrine, and a large number made their way to the temple on foot. The 'Jai Mata Di' chants filled the temple premises with a festive and devotional atmosphere.

In view of the heavy footfall, the district administration has made extensive arrangements for security and smooth conduct of darshan.

On the auspicious occasion, Maa Sharda was adorned in beautiful yellow and red garments. The rituals were performed keeping in mind all the traditions, under the supervision of chief priest Pawan Pandey, also known as Dau Ji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees also visited the famous Mata Tekri shrine in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, to seek blessings. Many devotees participated in the morning aarti at the temple dedicated to Maa Chamunda.

Some devotees undertake the journey to the shrine on their knees as part of their religious vows. According to local beliefs, devotees who pray to the Goddess with sincere devotion have their wishes fulfilled.

"Devtas live here; that is why this city is called Dewas. This is the biggest Swayambhu (self-born) Chamunda Goddess in the world," said Pujari Mukesh Nath.

"Lakhs of devotees have come to the temple to seek blessings of the Goddess. Maa Bhagwati may give blessings to all and prosperity to all," said Pujari Mahesh Nath.

Maharaj Vikram Pawar, from the royal family of Dewas, performed prayers and a havan at the temple.

Maha Navami marks the ninth and final day of Sharadiya Navratri, a festival dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga.

On this day, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, who is traditionally associated with spiritual fulfilment, wisdom and the granting of siddhis, or divine accomplishments. Special pujas, aartis and offerings are performed at temples and homes across the country.

Many devotees also observe fasts and participate in Kanya Pujan, a ritual in which young girls are worshipped as manifestations of the divine feminine.