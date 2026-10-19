Automated Suturing Devices Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

The global automated suturing devices market size was valued at USD 3.53 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 3.78 billion in 2026 to USD 6.58 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 7.16% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the automated suturing devices market with a share of 33.75% in 2025.

Automated suturing devices are surgical instruments designed to place, secure, or control sutures with reduced manual effort during wound closure and tissue repair. They are commonly classified under HSN Code 9018 (instruments and appliances used in medical or surgical procedures) and SIC Code 3841 (Surgical and Medical Instruments and Apparatus).

The automated suturing devices market demand is driven by the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and the need to reduce procedure time. Surgeons use robotic assisted suturing systems and laparoscopic devices to simplify tissue closure, contributing to automated suturing devices market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 3.53 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 3.78 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 6.58 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 7.16%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 33.75% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 9.05%

By Product Leading Segment: Disposable Market Share in 2025: 64.37% By Application Fastest-growing Segment: Gastrointestinal CAGR: 7.85% (2026-2034) By End Use Leading Segment: Hospitals Market Share in 2025: 58.46%

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Shift toward Robotic Assisted Automated Suturing Devices

The automated suturing devices market analysis shows a shift toward robotic-assisted automated suturing devices that improve precision and control during surgical procedures. These systems help surgeons perform suturing through surgical robotics instruments with controlled needle movement and consistent tissue handling. This trend is supporting the use of automated suturing in minimally invasive and complex surgeries.

Development of Devices with Improved Knot Security and Suture Tension Control

Manufacturers focus on developing devices with improved knot security and suture tension control to support reliable wound closure. These devices help maintain appropriate suture tightness and reduce the risk of loose knots or excessive tissue tension. This development is improving closure consistency and supporting better surgical outcomes.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the automated suturing devices market share due to dependence on medical-grade metals, electronic parts, and sterile packaging materials. The market is expected to follow a stair-step recovery, as disruptions in sterilization can affect production. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.16%, but supply chain constraints could lower this by 1.0 percentage point, resulting in a growth of around 6.16%. As supply conditions normalize, the automated suturing devices market growth is expected to gradually return to 7.16%.

The automated suturing devices market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by robotic-assisted suturing technologies, development of precision surgical instruments, expansion of minimally invasive procedures, and growing demand for improved suturing accuracy and efficiency. In October 2026, MMI raised USD 125 million in Series D funding to expand commercialization of its Symani robotic microsurgery system, advance clinical research, and develop new surgical instruments for delicate tissue repair and vessel suturing.

Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Need to Reduce Surgical Procedure Time Drives Market

Demand for minimally invasive surgeries is growing as patients and healthcare providers seek procedures with smaller incisions, less tissue damage, and faster recovery. Automated suturing devices help surgeons close tissues in confined surgical spaces with greater control and consistency. Their use in laparoscopic and robotic assisted procedures can also reduce the manual effort required during wound closure.

The need to reduce surgical procedure time is increasing as hospitals seek to improve operating room equipment efficiency and manage more procedures effectively. Automated suturing devices can speed up tissue closure and reduce the time spent on manual stitching. They can also support consistent suturing and simplify workflows during complex operations.

Risk of Device Malfunction and Inconsistent Suture Tension Restrain Market Expansion

Risk of device malfunction during surgical procedures can affect the reliability of automated suturing devices. Mechanical failures, software errors, or problems with needle and suture handling may interrupt surgical workflows and require manual intervention. These risks can raise safety concerns among surgeons and slow the adoption of automated suturing technologies.

Risk of inconsistent suture tension can affect wound closure quality and surgical outcomes. Variations in tissue thickness, device calibration, and suture control may result in sutures that are too tight or too loose. These issues can increase the risk of tissue damage or inadequate wound closure, limiting confidence in automated suturing devices.

Expansion of Automated Suturing Devices in Gastrointestinal and Bariatric Surgery Offers Growth Opportunities

The use of specialized surgical procedures is creating opportunities for automated suturing device manufacturers to serve hospitals, surgical centers, and gastrointestinal specialists. Automated suturing systems can support tissue closure during procedures such as bowel surgery and bariatric operations, where consistent suturing is important.

Need for surgical training is creating opportunities for device suppliers to serve medical colleges, simulation centers, and surgical training programs. Automated suturing systems and practice models can help surgeons develop suturing skills before performing procedures on patients. Revenue can be generated through training equipment, practice kits, educational partnerships, and institutional supply agreements, supporting market growth.

By product, disposable is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period, driven by the demand for single use devices that reduce cross contamination risks, simplify sterilization requirements, and support efficient surgical workflows.

The reusable segment is expected to achieve a CAGR of 6.19% during the forecast period, supported by demand for cost effective suturing solutions that can be sterilized and used across multiple procedures.

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Cardiac dominated the application segment in 2025, accounting for a share of 24.63%, owing to the need for precise and reliable suturing in complex cardiovascular procedures.

Gastrointestinal segment is projected to register a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period, driven by increasing adoption of minimally invasive gastrointestinal surgeries and demand for consistent wound closure.

Hospitals dominated the end use segment in 2025, accounting for a share of 58.46%, reflecting their advanced surgical infrastructure, availability of specialized teams, and high volume of complex surgical procedures.

The ambulatory surgical centers segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period, supported by the growing shift toward outpatient surgeries, shorter recovery periods, and cost efficient surgical care.

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The North America automated suturing devices market accounted for a dominant share of 33.75% in 2025.

FDA granted De Novo authorization to Johnson & Johnson MedTech's OTTAVA robotic surgical system, supporting the development of advanced robotic-assisted surgical technologies. FDA's draft guidance for robotically assisted surgical devices outlines recommendations for premarket submissions, including nonclinical testing, clinical evidence, and labeling.

Canada's Toronto General Hospital, part of University Health Network (UHN), performs complex minimally invasive and robotic assisted procedures across multiple surgical specialties. These procedures require precise surgical suturing in confined operative spaces, supporting demand for automated suturing technologies that can improve consistency and reduce manual workload during surgery.

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The Asia Pacific automated suturing devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.05% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

China's National Clinical Research Center for Digestive Diseases at the First Affiliated Hospital of Xi'an Jiaotong University conducts research into minimally invasive gastrointestinal treatments. The use of advanced endoscopic techniques in these procedures is increasing interest in devices that support precise tissue closure, including automated suturing systems for selected endoscopic surgery applications.

India's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, performs advanced laparoscopic procedures across general and gastrointestinal surgery. These operations require reliable laparoscopic suturing in confined spaces, creating demand for automated devices that help surgeons achieve consistent stitch placement and reduce the technical difficulty of intracorporeal suturing.

Japan's National Cancer Center Hospital performs advanced minimally invasive cancer procedures, including laparoscopic surgery. These procedures require accurate tissue closure through small incisions, supporting interest in automated suturing devices that improve precision and efficiency during minimally invasive surgery.

The Europe automated suturing devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period.

Germany's University Hospital Heidelberg performs complex surgical procedures across specialties, including gastrointestinal and oncological surgery. The use of minimally invasive techniques in these procedures is increasing interest in advanced surgical instruments that support accurate suturing, consistent stitch placement, and reliable wound closure.

UK's Royal College of Surgeons of England promotes improvements in surgical practice, training, and patient outcomes. The focus on precision and procedural efficiency in minimally invasive operations is supporting interest in automated tissue closure technologies that reduce manual suturing demands and help maintain consistent closure quality.

The Latin America automated suturing devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period. In Brazil, the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein in São Paulo uses robotic assisted surgical systems for procedures across multiple specialties, creating opportunities for automated suturing technologies that improve stitch consistency and procedural control. The Hospital Médica Sur in Mexico City also provides advanced surgical care, including minimally invasive procedures. These operations require reliable suture devices for tissue closure through small incisions.

The Middle East & Africa automated suturing devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period. In September 2026, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City in Abu Dhabi reported more than 1,260 robotic-assisted procedures performed since launching its program in 2020. Abu Dhabi's Department of Health announced an intelligent surgical network connecting operating rooms across major healthcare providers to advance surgical AI, clinical insights, and procedural precision. Stellenbosch University's Sunskill Surgical Skills Training Centre in South Africa also introduced robotic-assisted surgery training using Medtronic's Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system, supporting the development of local expertise in advanced surgical procedures.

The automated suturing devices market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established medical device manufacturers, surgical instrument providers, and specialized surgical technology companies. Key players such as Medtronic, Mellon Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, LSI Solutions, and DemeTECH are estimated to account for 25–30% of the global automated suturing devices market share.

Established players compete mainly through suturing surgical automation, device precision, knot security, and compatibility with minimally invasive procedures. Emerging and regional players in the automated suturing devices market ecosystem focus on specialized suturing technologies and application-specific solutions for different surgical procedures.

Medtronic (Ireland) Mellon Medical (Netherlands) B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) LSI Solutions (US) DemeTECH (US) Péters Surgical (France) Smith+Nephew I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

July 2026: Johnson & Johnson received FDA authorization for its OTTAVA robotic surgical system, featuring integrated robotic arms and redesigned surgical instruments.

May 2026: Intuitive Surgical introduced more than 100 updates to its da Vinci 5 robotic surgery platform, including enhanced telepresence, extended use instruments, and improved cybersecurity to strengthen robotic surgical workflows.