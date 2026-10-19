Andrea Jeremiah: We Should All Be Hyper Aware As AI Is The Camel In The Tent! (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) Urging people to be hyper aware of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its impact, popular singer, actress and producer Andrea Jeremiah says that it is like the camel which eventually pushed the man who gave it shelter out of his tent.

During an exclusive interview to IANS, the actress and singer, was asked about the impact AI was likely to have on the world of music and singing.

Responding to the question, Andrea Jeremiah, who has now been named as one of the three judges for the reality singing show 'Tamil Idol' on Sony Vizha and SonyLiv said, "If people are worried about it, I think they'll just work towards getting better. This is my analysis. I think AI is like the... You know the story about this man who lets the camel into the tent, and then the more he lets the camel into the tent, the camel slowly pushes him out? AI is that camel."

She went on to say, "We currently are still in the tent. We still get to decide. We're still in that position. I think we should all be hyper aware."

The actress, who is also a producer now, says that henceforth, she intends to produce only those films which she writes.

When asked about her upcoming films as a producer, Andrea said,"Henceforth, I'm only going to be producing films that I write. So, working on a couple of scripts. And, when they're ready to go, then I'll be a producer again. Not until then."

For the unaware, Andrea had turned producer with the Kavin-starrer 'Mask'. The film not only had Andrea producing it, but also playing the antagonist in it.

Although Andrea has proved her mettle both as an actress, a singer and as a producer, the musician says that music is what keeps her going.

She said, "I think music is the single greatest thing about life. So, it's kept me going. It keeps billions of people going through life, hard times, good times. You have a song for every mood. That's the sort of life we all lead."