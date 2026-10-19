Modularhome Launches Nationwide Marketplace For Modular Homes, Prefab Houses And Factory-Built Construction

ModularHome expands its nationwide marketplace for modular homes, prefab houses, house kits and commercial buildings.

SCOTTSBURG, IN, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ModularHome, an emerging online marketplace for factory-built housing and construction solutions, has announced the expansion of its nationwide platform, positioning itself as America's central destination for modular homes, prefab houses, house kits, A-frame cabins, barndominiums, steel buildings and commercial modular construction.The platform is designed around a straightforward goal: make shopping for a factory-built home or commercial building as simple and transparent as shopping online for any other product.“As Americans search for more affordable alternatives to traditional construction, the process of finding and comparing factory-built housing options has remained fragmented and time-consuming,” said Nadia Mova, Spokesperson at ModularHome.“ModularHome aims to change that.”One Marketplace for Every Stage of the Factory-Built Housing JourneyRather than requiring prospective buyers to contact manufacturers and dealers individually, ModularHome brings together home designs, floor plans, pricing information, building packages and construction options through a single online experience. Buyers can filter options by design, size, construction method, budget and location.The platform's growing inventory spans nine categories: Modular Homes, Prefab Homes, House Kits, Modular Cabins, A-Frame Homes, Barndominiums, Steel Buildings, Tiny Homes and ADUs, and Commercial Modular Buildings.Addressing the Affordability Gap in American HousingWith housing affordability a persistent concern across the United States, ModularHome helps buyers compare construction methods and price points, understand the differences between DIY kits, installed shells, dried-in structures and finished turnkey homes - and make more informed decisions before they build.Video Library Brings the Buying Experience to LifeThe platform's growing video library at ModularHome/videos integrates YouTube content covering home walkthroughs, building designs and construction processes. As the marketplace develops, video content will be connected directly to relevant listings and pricing details.Commercial Expansion Alongside Residential GrowthModularHome is also expanding into commercial modular construction, serving developers and business owners with factory-built solutions for offices, workforce housing, multifamily projects and hospitality developments.About ModularHomeModularHome is an emerging online marketplace dedicated to affordable modular homes, prefab houses, house kits, modular cabins, barndominiums, A-frame homes, steel buildings, accessory dwelling units and commercial modular construction. Based in Scottsburg, Indiana, the platform is built around a single mission: simplify how Americans find, compare and purchase factory-built housing solutions.With a vision of becoming the Amazon-style marketplace for factory-built construction, ModularHome brings together home listings, floor plans, pricing information, educational videos and construction resources to help buyers - from first-time homeowners to large-scale developers - make confident, informed decisions.

Nadia Mova

ModularHome

+1 812-595-4033

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ModularHome Launches Nationwide Marketplace for Modular Homes, Prefab Houses and Factory-Built Construction News Provided By ModularHome October 19, 2026, 04:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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