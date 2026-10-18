2026 Youth Games In Doha From Nov 18-22

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha's hosting of the 2030 Asian Games underscores Qatar's commitment to investing in emerging talent and honing their skills by providing competitive platforms that allow young athletes to showcase their potential, while opening new horizons for their development and enhancement of their performance levels.

In this context, the inaugural edition of the 2026 Youth Games, scheduled to take place in Doha from Nov 18 to 22, stands out.

Aimed at the 12-17 age group and held under the theme "Towards a Sporting Generation... and a Promising Future", the event serves as an initiative to discover emerging talent and encourage their participation in physical and competitive activities, ultimately helping to broaden the base of sports engagement.

Speaking on this occasion, Director of the 2026 Youth Games, Hind al-Ibrahim, stated in an interview with Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the Games represent a vital platform for identifying promising athletic talent by offering participants the chance to demonstrate their abilities in a competitive environment.

She noted that outstanding athletes will be monitored in coordination with relevant authorities to explore how their potential can be harnessed, integrating them into training programs and future development plans, thereby increasing their prospects of representing the State of Qatar in upcoming sporting events.

She explained that the organizing committee maintains continuous coordination with relevant sports federations and specialized technical committees to monitor performance, evaluate technical proficiency, and assess whether athletes possess the necessary attributes for development in shooting, archery, and padel.

Furthermore, the focus on younger age groups reflects Qatar Olympic Committee's commitment to building a sustainable sporting foundation.

This goes beyond merely increasing participation in physical activities; it extends to identifying promising talent, refining their skills, and providing pathways for them to advance their technical and competitive capabilities, ultimately supporting the future of Qatari sports.

Al-Ibrahim noted that Doha's hosting of the 2030 Asian Games adds further significance to these efforts, as the goal is to prepare a generation of athletes with the experience and ability to compete on major stages.

She emphasized that investing in talent from an early age is a cornerstone for securing a bright sporting future and strengthening Qatar's presence in regional, continental, and international events.

The tournament features competitions in shooting, archery, and padel, a diverse range of sports that allows participants to test their abilities across different disciplines.

It offers young talent the opportunity to showcase their potential in a competitive environment, paving the way for them to reach higher levels of athletic performance and excellence, serving as a milestone step toward preparing a new generation equipped to compete in future events.

doha 2030 Asian Games Qatar 2026 Youth Games