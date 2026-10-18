Tahsin Strikes Late As Al Duhail Edge Al Sadd In Thriller

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Duhail dealt defending champions Al Sadd a second consecutive defeat, snatching a dramatic 3-2 victory with a stoppage-time winner in the Qatar Stars League on Sunday, as leaders Al Rayyan were held to a goalless draw by Al Gharafa.

Tahsin Mohammed struck in the fourth minute of added time to settle a thrilling contest at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium after Al Sadd had fought back from two goals down to level the score before half-time.

The result left Al Sadd on 12 points in second place, two behind leaders Al Rayyan, who moved to 14 points after their draw at Thani bin Jassim Stadium. Al Duhail, meanwhile, claimed their second successive win to move to 12 points but remaining fourth behind Sadd and Al Arabi because of goal difference

Al Duhail made the brighter start and took the lead in the ninth minute when Cameroonian Jean-Charles Castelletto headed home from a corner. They continued to threaten, with Al Sadd goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham denying Marco Verratti before Krzysztof Piatek went close with a shot and a header.

The visitors doubled their advantage in the 28th minute. Piatek drove forward before laying the ball off for Sultan Al-Brake, who arrived from deep and finished confidently.

Al Sadd had struggled to make an impact in the opening half-hour but found a way back through former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian capitalised on a defensive error by compatriot Lucas Melo and set up Giovani Henrique, who reduced the deficit in the 32nd minute.

The comeback was completed in first-half stoppage time. Firmino played Youssef Abdel-Razzaq through on goal, and the forward finished to make it 2-2 at the break.

Al Duhail resumed the attack after the interval, with Almoez Ali firing over before Barsham kept out efforts from Tahsin and substitute Omar Sekou. Castillo thought he had restored the lead with a header from a corner in the 74th minute, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for handball.

Al Sadd threatened at the other end as the match entered its final stages. Akram Afif broke through on goal in the 80th minute, but Al Duhail goalkeeper Salah Zakaria produced an important save to preserve the draw.

The decisive moment arrived deep into stoppage time. Piatek's effort came back off the crossbar, and Tahsin reacted quickest to turn in the rebound and seal all three points for Al Duhail.

Al Duhail's Bassam al-Rawi, named man of the match, said:“We put in a great effort against a difficult team, and we need to think about the upcoming matches. We fought for this very important victory for the rest of the journey.”

Al Sadd goalkeeper Barsham said defensive mistakes had proved costly.“We committed some errors in the defensive line, which cost us the loss in today's match against Al Duhail. We need to review ourselves and return to our previous level, and we will work on that in the coming period. We fell into some defensive errors against Al Duhail, and we promise our fans that we will return despite what happened,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Al Rayyan missed the chance to extend their lead at the top after being held to a 0-0 draw by Al Gharafa at Thani bin Jassim Stadium.

Al Rayyan pressed for an early breakthrough, with Ahmed Alaa sending a cross into the area in the 14th minute that found no teammate. Roger Guedes then came close from a free-kick in the 23rd minute, his effort striking the crossbar.

Al Gharafa responded a minute later when Franck Magri broke into the penalty area and unleashed a powerful shot, only for Al Rayyan goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada to turn it behind for a corner.

Al Rayyan continued to push forward, and Ahmed al-Janahi delivered a cross for Guedes in the 35th minute, but Al Gharafa's defence cleared the danger as the first half ended goalless.

Guedes struck the post again in the 59th minute after finding space inside the area, as Al Rayyan continued to search for a winner.

Al Gharafa grew into the contest and threatened through Ferjani Sassi, whose effort was blocked by the Al Rayyan defence in the 75th minute. Neither side could find a breakthrough in the closing stages, and the points were shared.

Tahsin Mohammed Al Duhail Al Sadd Qatar Stars League