HKSTP And PCM Asia Shanghai Host Power Electronics Innovation Across Asia Seminar Arabian Post
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 October 2026 – From efficient power supply for artificial intelligence (AI) data centres to precision control in smart robotics, power electronics is enabling the next wave of industrial innovation. Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and PCM Asia Shanghai signed a strategic collaboration agreement at Hong Kong Science Park to strengthen their collaboration on PCIM Asia Shanghai, Asia's premier exhibition for power electronics exhibition.
Together, the two organisations also co-hosted the“Power Electronics Innovation Across Asia” seminar, bringing together international technology companies, academics from local universities, innovators and investors to explore advances in power electronics and power semiconductors, as well as trends and opportunities shaping Asia's industrial future.
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