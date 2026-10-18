Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With UAE Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held a phone call with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The call discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and cement them. It also addressed regional developments, along with a number of topics of common interest.