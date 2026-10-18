A Powerful Serve For Women's Health: Junaid Family Foundation Celebrates Progress And Possibility In Pakistan

On Saturday, Oct. 17th JFF celebrated the conclusion of the World Tennis Women's 15,000 Futures Tournament, a landmark week of women's tennis in Islamabad.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Saturday, October 17th, the Junaid Family Foundation (JFF) celebrated the conclusion of the World Tennis Women's 15,000 Futures Tournament, a landmark week of women's tennis in Islamabad that celebrated athletes from around the world and Pakistan's rising female talent.As the proud title sponsor, JFF helped create a bigger stage for women athletes in Pakistan while using the week to advance a broader conversation about women's health, education, and opportunity.For JFF co-chairs Ansir and Sufia Junaid, the tournament also marked another step in a growing commitment to Pakistan, one that includes philanthropy, government, and development partners to tackle important challenges and expand what is possible for communities across the country.“What we saw this week was about much more than tennis,” said Ansir Junaid.“We saw talented athletes competing at a high level, young people seeing what is possible, and leaders understanding what more we can accomplish. Pakistan means a great deal to me personally. To be able to bring people together here, invest in ideas that can make a difference and see that work gaining momentum is enormously meaningful.”Under the theme“A Powerful Serve for Women's Health,” the tournament built on JFF's longstanding work to improve the health and wellbeing of women and children across Pakistan.JFF, alongside the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and various partners, has helped expand access to Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) for more than 2 million pregnant women across the country. The Foundation's work continues to focus on strengthening the partnerships and systems needed to make better maternal nutrition accessible and sustainable.JFF also sees higher education as a right all women should have access to, regardless of situation. That is why the Foundation proudly supports scholarships at the Akhuwat College for Women in Chakwal. Women study there to receive their bachelor's degree without the worry of cost for tuition, clothing, food, or medical care. 15 of these bright, young female students were in attendance for the final day of matches and award ceremonies as well, sharing in the spirit of camaraderie of women empowerment.For long-standing female Pakistani entrepreneurs, or those with a budding business or general interest in the workforce, JFF has been a longtime supporter of the International Women Leaders Summit in Karachi, hosted annually by New World Concepts Pakistan. Women from around the country gather to listen and engage with global speakers from all sectors, ranging from bankers, to artisans, to philanthropists.“For us, these efforts are all connected,” said Sufia Junaid.“A healthy pregnancy can give a child a stronger beginning. Education can open doors. And seeing athletes compete on an international stage can inspire a young girl to imagine a future she may never have considered. We want to invest in those moments that can change a life."Throughout the week, Ansir and Sufia Junaid met with government officials, senior policymakers, civic leaders, and development partners. The meetings built on relationships JFF has developed through its work in maternal nutrition while opening conversations about additional ways to strengthen health, education, and wellbeing across Pakistan.Those conversations will continue. JFF is already planning its next gathering in Pakistan next spring to build on this momentum and turn shared priorities into action.“Our commitment to Pakistan is long term,” said Ansir Junaid.“We want to listen, bring the right people together and put resources behind ideas that can deliver lasting results. There is tremendous talent and potential here. Our role is to help create the conditions for that potential to flourish.”Ansir & Sufia were joined by Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Natalie Baker, to distribute the prizes from the tournament. Congratulations to Astrid Cirotte (France), women's singles winner, and Ru Xi Wu (China) and Kamonwan Yodpetch (Thailand), women's doubles winner of the Junaid Family Foundation Women's Futures Tournament in Islamabad!We commend these champions, along with all participants who came to Pakistan to compete from around the globe. We look forward to these females' continued success and for the upcoming Billie Jean Cup Asia/Oceania taking place this week.About the Junaid Family Foundation:The Junaid Family Foundation works both locally as a 501(c)(3) in Cleveland, Ohio, USA and globally as an INGO in Pakistan. Through various initiatives focusing on healthcare & development, education, equity & diversity, and civic engagement, JFF seeks to transform generational poverty and sow seeds of future prosperity.

Julie N. Calkins

Junaid Family Foundation

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A Powerful Serve for Women's Health: Junaid Family Foundation Celebrates Progress and Possibility in Pakistan News Provided By Junaid Family Foundation October 19, 2026, 02:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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