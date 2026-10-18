TTK Prestige Introduces Timbre 750 W Mixer Grinder, Combining Powerful Performance With Everyday Convenience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, October 18, 2026: TTK Prestige, India's leading kitchen appliances and cookware brand, has announced the launch of the all-new Prestige Timbre 750 W Mixer Grinder, designed to deliver powerful and consistent grinding performance for everyday Indian cooking. Combining a powerful motor with advanced features, durable construction and a compact premium design, the new mixer grinder is designed to make everyday grinding more efficient, convenient and comfortable.
At the heart of the Prestige Timbre is a powerful 750 W motor, engineered to handle tough grinding with ease and consistency. Complementing the motor is Airflux Technology, which optimises airflow to help keep the motor cooler, supporting long-lasting performance. The mixer grinder also features a durable double ball bearing designed to enable smooth and reliable performance during everyday use.
Designed to deliver efficient grinding across a range of ingredients, the Timbre comes equipped with Ultra Edge Blades that deliver higher grinding efficiency for faster, finer and more consistent results. With three speed modes and a pulse function, users have greater control over the grinding process, allowing them to adjust the speed according to different preparation requirements.
The Timbre also focuses on making everyday kitchen use more convenient. Its sleek, slit less design helps minimise dust and moisture accumulation, while the leak-resistant jar design helps minimise spills for a cleaner grinding experience. The dual-tone ergonomic handles provide better comfort and control while handling the jars. A sturdy body with strong suction feet further helps minimise movement during operation.
Built for durability, the mixer grinder comes with stainless-steel jars that are durable and rust-resistant, making them suitable for everyday grinding needs. The 4-jar variant also includes a transparent juicer jar, enabling consumers to prepare fresh juices, smoothies and shakes with ease. The food-grade polycarbonate lids are designed to offer strength and reliable everyday use.
Adding to the overall kitchen experience, the Timbre has been thoughtfully engineered for lower noise levels, helping create a more comfortable environment while operating the appliance. Its compact premium design brings together modern aesthetics and functionality, allowing the appliance to blend seamlessly into contemporary kitchen spaces.
The Prestige Timbre is available in 3-jar and 4-jar variants, catering to different household sizes and everyday cooking requirements. The Timbre 750 W 3 Jar variant is priced at an MRP of ₹8,550, while the Timbre 750 W 4 Jar variant is priced at an MRP of ₹9,890. The product comes with a 7-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty, along with Lifetime Free Service, with free home service applicable till the product warranty period. The mixer grinder also carries the ISI Mark for safety.
With the launch of the Prestige Timbre 750 W Mixer Grinder, TTK Prestige continues to expand its portfolio of innovative kitchen appliances designed around the evolving needs of modern Indian households. By combining powerful grinding performance, durability, convenience and contemporary design, the Timbre is designed to offer a dependable solution for everyday cooking.
About TTK Prestige
TTK Prestige Limited is part of the TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige Limited has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company, catering to the evolving needs of homemakers across the country. Every Prestige product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the preferred choice in millions of Indian homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige acquired UK-based Horwood Homewares and subsequently launched the Judge brand in India in August 2017.
At the heart of the Prestige Timbre is a powerful 750 W motor, engineered to handle tough grinding with ease and consistency. Complementing the motor is Airflux Technology, which optimises airflow to help keep the motor cooler, supporting long-lasting performance. The mixer grinder also features a durable double ball bearing designed to enable smooth and reliable performance during everyday use.
Designed to deliver efficient grinding across a range of ingredients, the Timbre comes equipped with Ultra Edge Blades that deliver higher grinding efficiency for faster, finer and more consistent results. With three speed modes and a pulse function, users have greater control over the grinding process, allowing them to adjust the speed according to different preparation requirements.
The Timbre also focuses on making everyday kitchen use more convenient. Its sleek, slit less design helps minimise dust and moisture accumulation, while the leak-resistant jar design helps minimise spills for a cleaner grinding experience. The dual-tone ergonomic handles provide better comfort and control while handling the jars. A sturdy body with strong suction feet further helps minimise movement during operation.
Built for durability, the mixer grinder comes with stainless-steel jars that are durable and rust-resistant, making them suitable for everyday grinding needs. The 4-jar variant also includes a transparent juicer jar, enabling consumers to prepare fresh juices, smoothies and shakes with ease. The food-grade polycarbonate lids are designed to offer strength and reliable everyday use.
Adding to the overall kitchen experience, the Timbre has been thoughtfully engineered for lower noise levels, helping create a more comfortable environment while operating the appliance. Its compact premium design brings together modern aesthetics and functionality, allowing the appliance to blend seamlessly into contemporary kitchen spaces.
The Prestige Timbre is available in 3-jar and 4-jar variants, catering to different household sizes and everyday cooking requirements. The Timbre 750 W 3 Jar variant is priced at an MRP of ₹8,550, while the Timbre 750 W 4 Jar variant is priced at an MRP of ₹9,890. The product comes with a 7-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty, along with Lifetime Free Service, with free home service applicable till the product warranty period. The mixer grinder also carries the ISI Mark for safety.
With the launch of the Prestige Timbre 750 W Mixer Grinder, TTK Prestige continues to expand its portfolio of innovative kitchen appliances designed around the evolving needs of modern Indian households. By combining powerful grinding performance, durability, convenience and contemporary design, the Timbre is designed to offer a dependable solution for everyday cooking.
About TTK Prestige
TTK Prestige Limited is part of the TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige Limited has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company, catering to the evolving needs of homemakers across the country. Every Prestige product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the preferred choice in millions of Indian homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige acquired UK-based Horwood Homewares and subsequently launched the Judge brand in India in August 2017.
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