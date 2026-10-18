Over 11,000 Bots In 1 Month: UAE Official Warns Of Attempts To Fuel Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Social media bots are being used to inflame tensions between countries in the region, a senior UAE official has warned, revealing that more than 11,000 new bots were created in October 2026 alone. He described the figure as "a huge amount, a huge number".

Speaking at the UAE Correspondents' Majlis in Dubai, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA), said authorities were monitoring the emergence of bots being used to amplify content and aggravate relations between countries.

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"Everyone knows that there is a lot of fake news, lots of bots that are being used on the social media platforms," he said.

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Social media bots are automated accounts that can post and amplify messages in large numbers, often creating the impression of widespread public support for a particular narrative. Dubai-based cybersecurity expert Rayad Kamal Ayub previously told Khaleej Times that coordinated bot networks could manipulate online conversations and spread misinformation on a massive scale.

Al Hamed did not specify which platforms were involved or who was behind the bots.

UAE authorities have been working with social media companies to eliminate bots and other harmful online activity, with much of the work taking place without public announcements, Al Hamed said. "We are working behind the scenes to do this."

He said authorities had been monitoring social media platforms for a long time and that these efforts were continuing as new bots and misleading content emerged.

In May 2026, Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Secretary-General of the NMA, revealed that the authority had removed 10,000 accounts on TikTok alone. The accounts were publishing AI-generated videos and other material intended to damage the UAE's reputation, spread false narratives about Dubai and other emirates, and promote harmful ideologies, he said.

A month earlier, Al Hamed disclosed that more than 100 social media accounts had been blocked in recent months for publishing content that incited violence during the Iranian attacks. Speaking at the Gulf Influencers event in April, he said the accounts had violated a Gulf code of conduct governing online behaviour. He added that the accounts were not linked to any one country.

Al Hamed explained that authorities were selective about responding publicly to misinformation, particularly when it involved fabricated claims designed to provoke a reaction.

He said issuing an official rebuttal to every false report could inadvertently give credibility and greater visibility to content that would otherwise have little significance.

Instead, authorities sought to distinguish between genuine issues requiring clarification and deliberately fabricated material intended to generate controversy.

The approach, he explained, was not to ignore misinformation altogether. Authorities continued monitoring digital platforms and working with companies to address suspicious activity.

Al Hamed also emphasised the importance of direct communication with journalists, saying that stronger relationships between officials and media organisations would help ensure that accurate information reached the public.

While authorities may choose not to respond publicly to every false claim, spreading misinformation can still carry serious legal consequences in the UAE.

Under Article 52 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021, publishing or circulating false news, rumours or misleading information can result in at least one year in prison and a minimum fine of Dh100,000. Penalties increase to at least two years in prison and a minimum fine of Dh200,000 if the offence is committed during a crisis, emergency or disaster.

In February 2026, the UAE Public Prosecution reiterated that even those who share or repost unverified content, rather than create it themselves, could face legal consequences.

Efforts to counter online misinformation have also been discussed at the regional level. At an extraordinary meeting of GCC information ministers in March, Al Hamed proposed coordinated action against anonymous accounts and the establishment of a round-the-clock regional monitoring centre equipped with artificial intelligence to track disinformation.

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