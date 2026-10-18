Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Netcapital Inc. Investors To Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nationally Recognized Firm Urges Netcapital Investors to Explore Class Action Representation

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Netcapital securities between December 15, 2021 and September 3, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/netcapital-inc-ncpl-class_action_lawsuit.

Netcapital Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

over the Class Period, Netcapital improperly recognized material revenues from what were, in reality, sham consulting agreements with entities controlled by Defendant John Fanning;the consulting agreements were backdated and in some cases forged, and Netcapital Advisors provided little if any meaningful consulting services;the Portfolio Company transactions were improperly undisclosed related-party transactions involving John Fanning;Netcapital's certifications pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 were false; andas a result, defendants' statements about Netcapital's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

What's Next for Netcapital Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/cases/netcapital-inc-ncpl-class_action_lawsuit. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911. If you suffered a loss in Netcapital you have until December 7, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Netcapital Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Netcapital Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein, Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | ...

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