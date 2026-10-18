WTI Crude Oil: Can Buyers Sustain The Push Toward $100?
The alternative scenario would be some type of good news coming out of the Middle East, perhaps even some signs of peace overtures between the Americans and the Iranians, but so far it looks like that is just wishful thinking. If that were to happen, I'd watch the $95 level as an area that could attract some buying pressure, and then again at the 50-day EMA. Cracking below the $90 level with some type of peace coming out of the Middle East, however unlikely, would send a strong bearish signal to the market.-pimg- src= data-src= class="img-responsive center LazyLoading" lazy=loading alt=image>WTI Crude Oil Price Chart – Ascending Trend LineDip Buyers Continue to be Attracted to WTIUltimately, this has been a situation where buyers continue to get rewarded on each and every dip. As we head into the weekend and start to look toward the early part of the week, traders look to be approaching this with some fear of disruption. That being said, headlines coming out of the Middle East will continue to be one of the biggest drivers here, and as a result, traders are likely to pay close attention to the news services more than anything else.As things stand, we have recently bounced from a trend line and recovered quite nicely. The question is: can we have sustained upward momentum, or are we just floundering around, perhaps trying to fill some type of technical gap area to satiate the demands of future traders?Ready to trade our WTI Crude Oil analysis? Here is our list of the best crude oil brokers worth reviewing.
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