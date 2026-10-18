Al Buenain Attends Opening Ceremony Of Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia for the Doha 2030 Asian Games and Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee, attended today the Opening Ceremony of the 5th Asian Para Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, taking place in Japan from 18 to 24 October, with athletes from 45 countries competing across 18 sports.

The Opening Ceremony, held at Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, was also attended by Dr. Ahmad Abdulla Al-Buenain, CEO of the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee.

Qatari Paralympic champion Abdulrahman Abdulqader carried the national flag during the ceremony.

Team Qatar's delegation to the Games comprises 12 male and female para-athletes competing in three sports including, goalball, athletics and swimming.

Olympic Council of Asia opening ceremony Mizuho Stadium Nagoya