Al Buenain Attends Opening Ceremony Of Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games
The Opening Ceremony, held at Mizuho Stadium in Nagoya, was also attended by Dr. Ahmad Abdulla Al-Buenain, CEO of the Doha 2030 Asian Games Organising Committee.
Qatari Paralympic champion Abdulrahman Abdulqader carried the national flag during the ceremony.
Team Qatar's delegation to the Games comprises 12 male and female para-athletes competing in three sports including, goalball, athletics and swimming.Olympic Council of Asia opening ceremony Mizuho Stadium Nagoya
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