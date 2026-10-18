Mos Margherita, New Zealand Minister Discuss Ways To Strengthen Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Auckland, Oct 18 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met New Zealand's Minister of Police Mark Mitchell in Auckland on Sunday, with discussions held on issues of mutual importance and ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

The discussions between Margherita and Mitchell were held during a business event organised by the India New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) in Auckland.

Following the meeting, MoS Margherita on X wrote: "Happy to meet New Zealand Minister Hon. Mark Mitchell at a business event organised by the India New Zealand Business Council during my visit to Auckland. Glad to exchange views on issues of mutual importance and explore avenues to strengthen India-New Zealand ties."

During the business interaction, Margherita highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5F formula - Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, a vision to strengthen India's textile value chain and increase global market opportunities.

In a post on X, he said: "Participated in a business interaction organised by India New Zealand Business Council in Auckland, bringing together leaders from the textile and fashion sectors to explore opportunities for India-New Zealand collaboration. Highlighted Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi's 5F Formula: Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, a vision to strengthen India's textile value chain and expand global market opportunities".

Earlier in the day, Margherita sought the blessings of Maa Durga during his transit visit to Auckland and interacted with members of the Bengali Indian diaspora.

Margherita arrived in Auckland after concluding his visit to the Pacific island nation of Samoa.

On Saturday, he met members of the Indian community in Samoa's Apia and hailed their role in strengthening ties between the two nations, describing them as a "living bridge".

"Had a warm and engaging interaction with members of the Indian community in Apia, Samoa. It was heartening to hear about their experiences and their enduring bonds with India. They also expressed appreciation for Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's sustained efforts towards the welfare of the Indian diaspora and the enhanced global stature of the Indian passport. The Indian diaspora serves as a living bridge of friendship and understanding between India and Samoa, further strengthening the ties between our two countries," Margherita posted on X.

On Wednesday, Margherita and Samoa's Prime Minister Laʻauli Leuatea Schmidt signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the SENESE Project under the Indian government's Grant-in-Aid scheme.

Sharing the details about the project on X, Margherita wrote, "The project aims to strengthen support for children and persons with disabilities through accessible infrastructure, audiology services, inclusive education, early learning and vocational training, creating greater opportunities for their development and inclusion in society."

During the meeting, Margherita and PM Schmidt discussed further strengthening ties and advancing shared priorities.