Bonnie Crombie Says A Subway Starts With A Mayor Who Believes Mississauga Deserves One

MENAFN - GetNews)Families are stretched. Seniors are worried about keeping their homes. People are losing hours of their lives sitting in traffic - Bonnie CrombieBonnie Crombie said Carolyn Parrish came out against a subway for the city and pressed her Mississauga Moves 2.0 plan to extend Line 2 to City Centre. She contrasted her record of predictable tax increases with what she called a roughly 15 per cent rise under Parrish, pledged a line-by-line review and an Auditor General, and noted the other three candidates voted for her budgets.

Mississauga, Ontario - 18th October, 2026 - Bonnie Crombie Says Mississauga Deserves a Subway and a Future Residents Can Afford

Crombie says Parrish opposes a subway for Mississauga as she makes the case for responsible taxes, safer neighbourhoods and getting the city moving debate, Bonnie Crombie brought her message of“a future you can afford and experience you can trust.” She drew a sharp contrast with Mayor Carolyn Parrish on taxes, accountability and Mississauga's transportation future.

“Families are stretched. Seniors are worried about keeping their homes. People are losing hours of their lives sitting in traffic,” said Crombie.“They deserve a mayor who will bring taxes under control, make their neighbourhoods safer and fight for the transit our city needs.”

The subway according to Crombie's campaign, Parrish came out against bringing a subway to Mississauga during the debate.

“Carolyn Parrish thinks Vaughan deserves a subway. She thinks Markham and Richmond Hill deserve one. She thinks Scarborough deserves one. But not Mississauga,” said Crombie.“Why should our residents settle for less? I will make the case, build the partnerships and fight for our fair share.”

Crombie's Mississauga Moves 2.0 plan proposes extending Line 2 into Mississauga and eventually to City Centre. It also includes practical improvements to buses, traffic signals and regional connections.

“Building a subway takes planning and partnerships. It starts with a mayor who believes Mississauga deserves one,” said Crombie.“We can improve people's commutes today while building for the city our children will inherit.”

Taxes and records

On affordability, Crombie contrasted her record of predictable tax increases with what she described as a roughly 15 per cent rise in residents' property tax bills over Parrish's two years as mayor.

“As mayor, I kept tax increases reasonable and predictable while investing in our workforce and the core services residents count on,” said Crombie.“My plan starts with a line-by-line spending review, an independent Auditor General and a clear focus on protecting taxpayers' money.”

Crombie also challenged her opponents for criticizing budgets they had supported. She said each of the three other candidates voted for the budgets brought forward while they served alongside her on Council.

“They voted for each of my budgets. Residents deserve an honest discussion about our records and what we will do next,” said Crombie.

Priorities

Crombie's priorities include responsible taxes, practical relief for seniors and support for frontline police. She would also return to the Peel Police Services Board to take direct responsibility for community safety.

“This election is about whether you can afford to live here, feel safe here and get where you need to go,” said Crombie.“I'm offering a future you can afford and experience you can trust.”

About Bonnie Crombie

Bonnie Crombie is a business leader and experienced public servant who was Mayor of Mississauga from 2014 to 2024. She won three straight city-wide elections, with 64 per cent of the vote in 2014, 77 per cent in 2018 and 79 per cent in 2022. Before that, she represented Ward 5 on Mississauga City Council and Peel Regional Council from 2011 to 2014, and was the Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Streetsville from 2008 to 2011. She led the Ontario Liberal Party from 2023 to 2026; under her leadership it won 30 per cent of the vote and regained official party status.

As mayor, she advanced the Hazel McCallion LRT, launched Mississauga's first city-wide housing strategy and attracted new investment. Earlier in her career she held senior roles at McDonald's, The Walt Disney Company and the Insurance Bureau of Canada. She holds an Honours BA from the University of Toronto and an MBA from York University's Schulich School of Business. She is a mother of three and a new grandmother, and has lived in Mississauga for nearly three decades.