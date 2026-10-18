Pakistan To Don Pink Jersey For Breast Cancer Awareness In England ODI At Gaddafi Stadium

MENAFN - IANS) Lahore, Oct 18 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will use the fourth ODI between Pakistan and England on October 25 to promote breast cancer awareness, with players, match officials and broadcasters set to participate in a campaign aimed at encouraging early detection and timely treatment of the disease.

The fixture, part of the tri-series also featuring Sri Lanka, will see Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium adopt a pink theme as the PCB marks Breast Cancer Awareness Day under its corporate social responsibility initiatives. The campaign coincides with Pinktober, observed internationally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Pakistan's men's team will take the field in specially designed pink kits, while members of the England team, match officials and commentators will be invited to wear pink ribbons to show their support for patients and survivors.

The awareness drive will extend across the stadium, with pink-branded stumps used during the match and campaign messages displayed on the venue's big screens and LED perimeter boards. Commentators will also highlight the importance of breast cancer awareness during the live broadcast, taking the message to viewers in Pakistan and overseas.

The PCB is planning a digital campaign alongside the match-day activities, with Pakistan players appearing in specially recorded videos encouraging people to learn more about the disease and the importance of early diagnosis. The board's official social media channels will also carry dedicated content to broaden the campaign's reach ahead of the fixture.

Spectators attending the match will be able to participate in Pink Ribbon activities at Gaddafi Stadium, which are scheduled to begin two hours before the start of play. The initiatives will focus on spreading awareness, promoting timely medical attention and highlighting support for those affected by breast cancer.

The board is also introducing limited-edition pink-themed merchandise, including travel polo shirts and fan shirts, through its official retail store and online platforms. The collection will give supporters another way to participate in the campaign and demonstrate solidarity with the cause.

Through the initiative, the PCB aims to use the visibility of international cricket to encourage public engagement with breast cancer awareness, placing the focus on prevention, screening and access to timely treatment beyond the boundary ropes.