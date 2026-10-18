Deivy Garrido Releases 'Fatal Instant: The Lies Have Begun,' A Young Adult Romantic Thriller About Hidden Truths

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NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Venezuelan-Argentine author Deivy Garrido presents Fatal Instant: The Lies Have Begun, the first installment in the six-book Fatal Instant series, of which three books have been published so far. The young adult romantic thriller follows a young man whose serious heart condition, complicated relationships, and family secrets force him to reconsider the value of every moment.AvailabilityThe novel is available in Kindle and paperback editions through Amazon: and it is also available as an audiobook through Audible,A Young Life Shaped by Medical UncertaintyAdam Crow is trying to manage classes, medication, and family expectations while living with a severe heart condition that could take his life without warning. His circumstances make ordinary decisions feel urgent, especially when the future offers no guarantees.Set in Seattle, the novel places readers inside Adam's daily struggle to create a sense of normality. His medical condition affects his plans, emotional confidence, and ability to imagine a lasting relationship. Questions about his past add another layer of uncertainty as he begins to suspect that those closest to him have concealed important truths.The story combines personal vulnerability with suspense, allowing family secrets and incomplete explanations to unfold alongside Adam's health challenges.Romance Brings New Hope and Greater RiskAdam's outlook begins to change when two people enter his life. Alice returns as a powerful connection to his past, bringing memories and unanswered questions back into focus. Janet Carristong, a strong and unpredictable young woman, challenges him to become more emotionally open.Janet carries private scars beneath her confident personality. As their relationship develops, Adam discovers affection, trust, and a sense of connection that he had struggled to imagine. Their growing closeness also requires both characters to confront their vulnerabilities and consider the emotional consequences of loving someone whose future remains uncertain."Fatal Instant grew from my interest in how love and human connection can transform a person who is living with fear and uncertainty," said Deivy, author of the Fatal Instant series. "Adam and Janet's journey reflects the courage required to trust another person, face painful truths, and appreciate the moments that shape our lives."Friendship and Loyalty Extend the Story's Emotional ReachBeyond its central romance, "Fatal Instant: The Lies Have Begun" examines friendship, loyalty, and camaraderie during difficult periods. Its characters are imperfect people carrying fears, hopes, and emotional wounds that influence their choices.The novel's combination of romantic tension and mystery gives readers an intimate look at how relationships can affect a person's response to illness and uncertainty. Adam's journey encourages reflection on the importance of honesty, the consequences of concealed information, and the role supportive relationships can play when life becomes overwhelming.The book is written for readers of young adult romance, mysteries, and emotionally focused thrillers. Its themes may also connect with those interested in stories about resilience, migration, trust, and personal transformation. Here is a recent article published about the book.About DeivyDeivy was born in Caracas, Venezuela, on July 7, 1995, and currently resides in Argentina, where he works as an accountant and writer. He gained early recognition through Twitter in late 2013 and early 2014. His first book, El Justo del Equilibrio, received millions of free downloads through social media.He began developing Muerte Súbita in 2014 and shared chapters of Fatal Instant with readers on Twitter in 2015. His experiences with migration, resilience, and rebuilding a life in another country have contributed to the emotional themes found throughout his writing.Readers can find Fatal Instant: The Lies Have Begun in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon and listen to the audiobook through Audible. Updates from the author are available on Twitter at @elenmanuel.

Deivy Garrido

Author of Fatal Instant: The Lies Have Begun

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Deivy Garrido Releases 'Fatal Instant: The Lies Have Begun,' a Young Adult Romantic Thriller About Hidden Truths News Provided By XLIM October 18, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media



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