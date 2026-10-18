Hospice Nurse And Bestselling Author Carrie O. Shares 14-Year Battle With Bulimia In New International Bestseller

The Moment We Rise

Best-Selling Author Carrie O.

After 26 years caring for hospice patients and families, Carrie O. shares her own private struggle, and finally choosing herself in“The Moment We Rise.”

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Carrie O., a hospice nurse with 26 years of experience, bestselling author, founder of Angel Heart Holistics, and co-owner of three Fit Body Boot Camp locations, is sharing a deeply personal side of her own story as one of 15 contributing authors in the newly released international bestselling anthology,“The Moment We Rise: Stories of Healing, Purpose, and the Courage to Choose a New Beginning”.Released September 9, 2026,“The Moment We Rise” reached the bestseller charts in multiple categories, including Biography Reference & Collections, Mental & Spiritual Healing, and related categories, across the United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom.In her chapter,“After a Lifetime, I Finally Chose Myself,” Carrie writes about being bullied because of her weight as a child and beginning a 14-year struggle with bingeing and purging at age 16. The bulimia eventually led to a hospital visit. When Carrie later became pregnant with her daughter, she stopped purging, although her struggle with binge eating continued.At the same time, Carrie built a career caring for others. She spent 26 years in hospice, supporting patients and families through end-of-life care. In her chapter, she describes the added demands of hospice work during COVID and how long hours, grief, and caring for others often left little room for her own needs.After COVID, Carrie began incorporating sound therapy, aromatherapy, prayer, and consistent exercise into her own life. She eventually made a commitment to work out six days a week. One month became six months, six months became a year, and Carrie writes that she continues to keep that commitment today. She is now also co-owner of three Fit Body Boot Camp locations: Tempe, Dobson Ranch, and The Islands.“I wrote the parts I used to hide and that's where the healing started,” Carrie said.“I was terrified to share this part of me, the part I hid from the world, and even from the people I love most. I'm still afraid of how I'll be seen, but if these words reach one heart and whisper, You're not alone, then this story has done what it came here to do.”Throughout the chapter, Carrie returns to the phrase“I'll start Monday,” a promise that became a way to continually postpone taking care of herself. Her turning point was not simply about food or weight, but recognizing a lifelong pattern of showing up for others while putting her own needs aside. By committing to consistent movement and incorporating sound therapy, aromatherapy, and prayer into her life, Carrie began replacing the cycle of starting over with something she had struggled to give herself for years: consistency, compassion, and trust.“That commitment bridged me back to myself: I fought for my health, stopped abandoning myself, and built trust-one imperfect workout at a time,” she writes.Carrie previously shared stories from her decades in hospice care in her bestselling book, The Bell. In a verified Amazon review, a family member whose loved one was under Carrie's care during the final six weeks of his life described the impact she made during that time:“Carrie was able to see and express the love beyond the grief.” In“The Moment We Rise”, Carrie turns the focus from caring for others to sharing a struggle she had largely kept private.“The Moment We Rise” features 15 authors sharing personal stories of illness and healing, grief and loss, trauma, relationships, changing identities, self-discovery, reimagined dreams, career changes, and unexpected paths to purpose. The anthology was compiled by Vickie Gould, founder of Life Changing Energy, and published by Morning Oak Publishing.The book follows the international bestselling anthologies“The Call Within: Finding Purpose and Sparking Transformation” and“Whispers of the Soul: Stories of Resilience, Awakening, and the Power of Healing from Within”. All proceeds from The Moment We Rise benefit Brighter Healing Foundation, supporting its work to expand access to holistic healing tools, education, resources, and support.About Carrie O.Carrie O. is the founder of Angel Heart Holistics and co-owner of the Tempe, Dobson Ranch, and The Islands Fit Body Boot Camp locations. She has 26 years of hospice experience and is a certified sound practitioner and clinical aromatherapist. Carrie is a three-time bestselling author of“The Bell” and a contributor to“Whispers of the Soul”.Facebook: Carrie Raughley OramInstagram: healInstagram: @angelheartholisticsFor more information or media requests please visit -

Vickie Gould

Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy

+1 517-798-6299

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Hospice Nurse and Bestselling Author Carrie O. Shares 14-Year Battle With Bulimia in New International Bestseller News Provided By Vickie Gould International, LLC DBA Life Changing Energy October 18, 2026, 10:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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