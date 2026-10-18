Aramex Signs MoU with GMR Airports Limited to Strengthen Express and Freight Logistics and Enable Seamless Global Trade
(MENAFN- Orion PR) Hyderabad, 16th October, 2026: Aramex, a leading global logistics and transportation solutions provider, has signed an MoU with GMR Airports Limited (GAL) to strengthen its logistics capabilities at all GMR operated airports, and support seamless movement of international shipments for MSMEs and businesses engaged in import and export activities.
The MoU will explore opportunities to enhance Aramex's operational infrastructure at the express cargo terminal at GMR Airports across India, including dedicated truck docks, screening systems and dedicated space, subject to agreed terms and conditions under the definitive agreement. The proposed infrastructure will enable Aramex to develop built-in customs clearance capabilities for multiple international products, helping improve operational efficiency and facilitate seamless cargo clearance.
The MoU was signed in Hyderabad at GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) as part of Aramex's ongoing efforts to strengthen its logistics infrastructure and enhance cross-border trade capabilities in India. The collaboration is intended to support businesses, including MSMEs, by improving access to efficient international logistics services and enabling smoother movement of goods.
As part of the collaboration, GAL will maintain the identified infrastructure at the express cargo terminal, subject to the terms and conditions to be agreed under the definitive agreement. Aramex and GAL are also exploring the development of a warehousing facility in proximity to the express cargo terminal, with dedicated airside corridor access. GAL may explore and facilitate introductions and interactions with relevant authorities and share its experience and technical know-how, as appropriate, in connection with this MOU.
The proposed infrastructure development is expected to further strengthen India’s position in international trade and provide businesses with enhanced logistics capabilities for their import and export requirements, particularly with the GCC region. The two parties are working towards developing the proposed infrastructure by March 2027, as they continue to take the plans forward.
Mr. Amadou Diallo, Group CEO, Aramex, said, “Our focus on India goes beyond expanding our footprint; it is about building the capabilities and infrastructure needed to support the country's next phase of growth in global trade. At Aramex, we are committed to strengthening our network, investing in local capabilities and working with strategic partners to create more efficient channels for businesses to access international markets. Our collaboration with GMR Airports Limited reflects this long-term commitment to India and will further strengthen our ability to support businesses across the county with efficient logistics solutions.”
Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Veena Bhogaonkar, Managing Director, Aramex India, said, “We are pleased to partner with GAL to strengthen our logistics capabilities across GMR-operated airports. By enhancing our infrastructure and operational capabilities at the express cargo terminal, we aim to provide businesses, including MSMEs, with more efficient and seamless express and freight services to support their domestic and international trade requirements.”
Mr. Abbas Panju, Regional CEO GCC and Indian Subcontinent, Aramex, said, “India is a strategically important market for Aramex, and we continue to see significant opportunities to strengthen our logistics network and support the country's growing international trade. Our collaboration with GAL will help us enhance our capabilities through GAL’s key international gateways and further support businesses looking to connect with global markets.”
The MoU will explore opportunities to enhance Aramex's operational infrastructure at the express cargo terminal at GMR Airports across India, including dedicated truck docks, screening systems and dedicated space, subject to agreed terms and conditions under the definitive agreement. The proposed infrastructure will enable Aramex to develop built-in customs clearance capabilities for multiple international products, helping improve operational efficiency and facilitate seamless cargo clearance.
The MoU was signed in Hyderabad at GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) as part of Aramex's ongoing efforts to strengthen its logistics infrastructure and enhance cross-border trade capabilities in India. The collaboration is intended to support businesses, including MSMEs, by improving access to efficient international logistics services and enabling smoother movement of goods.
As part of the collaboration, GAL will maintain the identified infrastructure at the express cargo terminal, subject to the terms and conditions to be agreed under the definitive agreement. Aramex and GAL are also exploring the development of a warehousing facility in proximity to the express cargo terminal, with dedicated airside corridor access. GAL may explore and facilitate introductions and interactions with relevant authorities and share its experience and technical know-how, as appropriate, in connection with this MOU.
The proposed infrastructure development is expected to further strengthen India’s position in international trade and provide businesses with enhanced logistics capabilities for their import and export requirements, particularly with the GCC region. The two parties are working towards developing the proposed infrastructure by March 2027, as they continue to take the plans forward.
Mr. Amadou Diallo, Group CEO, Aramex, said, “Our focus on India goes beyond expanding our footprint; it is about building the capabilities and infrastructure needed to support the country's next phase of growth in global trade. At Aramex, we are committed to strengthening our network, investing in local capabilities and working with strategic partners to create more efficient channels for businesses to access international markets. Our collaboration with GMR Airports Limited reflects this long-term commitment to India and will further strengthen our ability to support businesses across the county with efficient logistics solutions.”
Commenting on the partnership, Ms. Veena Bhogaonkar, Managing Director, Aramex India, said, “We are pleased to partner with GAL to strengthen our logistics capabilities across GMR-operated airports. By enhancing our infrastructure and operational capabilities at the express cargo terminal, we aim to provide businesses, including MSMEs, with more efficient and seamless express and freight services to support their domestic and international trade requirements.”
Mr. Abbas Panju, Regional CEO GCC and Indian Subcontinent, Aramex, said, “India is a strategically important market for Aramex, and we continue to see significant opportunities to strengthen our logistics network and support the country's growing international trade. Our collaboration with GAL will help us enhance our capabilities through GAL’s key international gateways and further support businesses looking to connect with global markets.”
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