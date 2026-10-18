Mahindra launches XUV 3XO ZNG A whole lot of Zing. Unmistakably Mahindra DNA

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 15, 2026: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India's leading SUV manufacturer, today announced the launch of the XUV 3XO ZNG, its first mainstream CNG passenger vehicle, at a starting price of ₹ 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).



The XUV 3XO ZNG brings the thrill of driving to the CNG segment without compromise. Powered by a turbocharged engine delivering 82 kW power and 200 Nm torque in both CNG and petrol modes, it combines spirited performance with certified efficiency of 24.7 km/kg, giving customers the flexibility to choose lower running costs without sacrificing driving excitement. Across the range, the XUV 3XO ZNG delivers more than just CNG efficiency, bringing together turbocharged performance, bold design, generous space, advanced technology, comfort and safety, all at compelling price points that make it an irresistible proposition for CNG SUV buyers.



The XUV 3XO ZNG makes SUV ownership more accessible, especially for first-time SUV aspirers looking for a powerful, feature-rich upgrade. Even from the entry variant, it comes equipped with premium features such as a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen, cruise control, rear AC vents and a 60:40 split rear seat, ensuring customers enjoy the XUV 3XO's distinctive character, technology and practicality alongside the everyday economy of CNG, with no compromise on the thrill of driving.



Dr Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "The XUV 3XO ZNG comes with a clear promise: Zero Compromise. Customers today want the space, technology, safety and driving experience of an SUV, along with the lower running costs of CNG. With category-leading torque, turbocharged performance and impressive efficiency, the XUV 3XO ZNG brings together the practicality of CNG and the excitement of an SUV, setting a new benchmark for customer expectations from a CNG SUV."













Key Highlights



Full turbo performance. Full-on Zing. In either fuel mode

•Zero Compromise on Performance: The 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi turbocharged engine delivers the same 82 kW power and 200 Nm torque in both CNG and gasoline modes. Optimised turbocharger calibration and ECU mapping ensure identical power and torque regardless of fuel choice, bringing the full performance, thrill and Zing of the XUV 3XO to every drive.

•Category-Leading Torque: With best-in-class 200 Nm torque among CNG passenger vehicles in India, available from 1,500–3,500 rpm, the XUV 3XO ZNG delivers effortless acceleration, confident drivability and responsive performance across city and highway conditions.

•Quick Off the Line: The XUV 3XO ZNG accelerates from 0-60 km/h in 4.9 seconds and 0-100 km/h in 11.8 seconds in CNG mode.



Go further. Go with Zing.

•Efficiency Without Compromise: Certified efficiency of 24.7 km/kg combines lower running costs with the turbocharged performance customers expect from the XUV 3XO.

•Seamless Multi-Fuel Flexibility: Choose between CNG and petrol modes, with automatic switching to petrol when CNG runs low, ensuring uninterrupted journeys and keeping the Zing going.

•Designed for Convenience: Average and instantaneous fuel economy displays provide real-time consumption insights, while the NGV fast-filling valve enables quicker and more convenient refuelling and more time enjoying the Zing.



Smart Packaging. Premium Appeal. Every bit Zing.

•Space, Intelligently Engineered: The twin-cylinder system is packaged beneath the luggage area, preserving a flat loading floor and 270 litres of usable boot space, while the spare wheel remains mounted under the body.

•Premium SUV Appeal: The XUV 3XO ZNG comes equipped with distinctive features such as twin 26.03 cm screens, Skyroof™, immersive Dolby Atmos audio, black leatherette seats, a bold body-coloured/gunmetal grey grille#, stylish dual-tone roof, and R16 painted black alloy wheels.



Safety from the entry variant. With zero compromise on Zing.

•Six Airbags as Standard: Every XUV 3XO ZNG variant offers six airbags, Electronic Stability Control and ISOFIX child-seat mounts.

•Designed to respond: Integrated gas-leak detection can identify a leak and automatically switch the vehicle to gasoline mode.

•Engineered for a 5-star rating: Built on the existing XUV 3XO, which has secured a 5-star Bharat-NCAP rating, for both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection.



About XUV 3XO:

The XUV 3XO has emerged as one of Mahindra's most successful SUVs, with cumulative sales crossing 2.5 lakh units in under 2.5 years. It has redefined expectations in the compact SUV segment through its compelling combination of standout design, exhilarating performance, advanced safety, premium interiors and best-in-class technology. Built on Mahindra's SUV DNA, the XUV 3XO offers customers an engaging driving experience, segment-leading features and exceptional value, making it a preferred choice for modern SUV buyers.



Test Drives, Bookings and Deliveries



Test drives will commence from October 15, 2026. Bookings for the XUV 3XO ZNG will open on October 20, 2026, across authorised dealerships and online at auto.mahindra.com. Deliveries will commence from October 20, 2026.



Variant-wise Pricing (In Lakh) – All prices are ex-showroom



Variant MX EDGEREVX EDGE (O)AX5REVX A

Price ₹ 9.99 Lakh₹ 10.79 Lakh₹ 11.19 Lakh₹ 12.27 Lakh



Variant Walk

MX Edge

REVX Edge (O)

In addition to features of MX EdgeAX5

In addition to features of MX EdgeREVX A

In addition to features of AX5

•26.03 cm HD Infotainment

•Wireless Android AutoTM & Wired Apple CarPlayTM

•4 Speakers

•Steering Audio controls

•Rear View Camera

•Cruise Control

•R16 Steel Wheel with Wheel Covers

•Front USB 15 W Type C

•Bi-Halogen Projector Headlamps

•LED Signature lamp with front turn Indicator

•LED Indicator on ORVM

•LED Tail Lamp

•Remote keyless entry

•Electrically Adjustable ORVM

•Engine Start/Stop

•Smart Steering Modes

•Power Window - Front & Rear

•Power Window : 1- Touch Down (Driver)

•Front Armrest with Storage

•60:40 Split Rear Seat

•Rear AC Vents

•Rear USB - C

•12V Socket

•Follow Me Home Headlamp

•Adjustable Headrest for 2nd Row

•Electronic Trumpet Horn

•Reverse Parking Sensors

•6 Airbags

•Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

•ISOFIX

•Seat Belt Reminder for all Passengers

•Front Height Adjustable Seat Belt

•3 - Points Seat Belt for all Passengers

•Econ mode•SkyroofTM

•Roofrails

•Electrically Foldable ORVM

•Auto Headlamps + Auto Wiper

•Passive Keyless Entry

•Push Button Start

•Height Adjustable Driver Seat

•Black Leatherette Seats

•Body Colored/Gunmetal Grey Grille#

•Dual Tone Roof

•R16 Steel Wheel with Black Wheel Covers

•Rear Arm-rest with cup-holder Adjustable Headrest for 2nd Row Middle Passenger•Twin HD 26.03 cm Infotainment & 26.03 cm Digital Cluster Screen

•6 Speakers

•R16 Diamond Cut Alloy

•Single Pane Sunroof

•LED projector headlamps & LED DRLs

•Infinity LED tail lamp

•Adrenox Connect with Built-in Alexa

•Online Navigation

•Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlayTM

•Dual Zone Climate Control

•Passive Keyless Entry

•Push Button Start

•65 W USB-C Fast Charging

•Leather Steering & Gear Knob

•Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

•Electrically Foldable ORVM

•Height Adjustable Driver Seat

•Rear Armrest with Cup Holder

•Auto Headlamps + Auto Wiper

•Rear Wiper & Wash

•Roof Rails & Rear Spoiler

•Rear Defogger

•Adjustable Headrest for 2nd Row Middle Passenger

•Power Window : - 1 Touch Up (Driver)

•SkyroofTM

•Dolby Atmos

•Black Leatherette Seats

•Body Colored/Gunmetal Grey Grille#

•Dual Tone Roof

•R16 Painted Black Alloys

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