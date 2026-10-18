CM Vijay Orders Ministers Back To Chennai As Heavy Rain Floods Roads, Disrupts Traffic

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has directed ministers overseeing monsoon preparedness in Chennai to return immediately as torrential rain flooded roads, disrupted traffic and inundated residential areas, with further showers forecast over the next two days.

The ministers had been assigned responsibility for rain preparedness and response across the Greater Chennai Corporation's 15 zones under arrangements announced in August. Following heavy overnight rainfall, the Chief Minister instructed them to reach the city and oversee operations in their respective areas.

Chennai experienced intense showers accompanied by thunder, lightning and strong winds from Saturday evening until around midnight. Several roads resembled streams, leaving motorists struggling through flooded stretches and residents facing considerable hardship.

North Chennai bore the brunt of the downpour. Parry's Corner reportedly received 36 cm of rain, while Kathivakkam, near Tiruvottiyur, recorded 33 cm, and Sathangadu received 25 cm.

Extensive waterlogging was reported across these neighbourhoods. More than 30 locations in the city, including Royapuram, Tondiarpet, Egmore, Saidapet, Nungambakkam and Alandur, recorded rainfall exceeding 10 cm, according to the information provided.

In Tiruvottiyur, knee-deep water accumulated outside the government maternity hospital on the main road, causing difficulties for patients, attendants and other road users.

Rainwater also entered the Vadivudai Amman Temple premises, while a temporary pandal erected outside for Navaratri celebrations collapsed. Motorists encountered severe difficulties on GP Road in Royapuram, where standing water covered the carriageway.

Traffic was also disrupted near the Gemini flyover in Nungambakkam after rainwater accumulated on the road.

The weather department attributed the rainfall to an atmospheric circulation over northern Tamil Nadu and adjoining southern coastal Andhra Pradesh. It forecast heavy rain on Sunday in 17 districts: Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Salem, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Tiruchi, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai and Erode.

Other parts of Tamil Nadu could receive moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning, the department said.

With showers expected to continue, the Chief Minister's directive brings the ministers responsible for Chennai's zones back to the city as authorities confront widespread waterlogging and disruption.

The immediate challenge is particularly acute in northern neighbourhoods, where exceptionally heavy rainfall has affected access to roads, a hospital and temple premises. The forecast of further rain over the next two days has added urgency to the government's response across the city's affected zones.