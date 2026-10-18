At Least 14 Dead After Truck Crashes Into Hindu Devotees Near India's Gwalior Temple

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) At least 14 people have died, an official confirmed, and several others have been injured after an out-of-control truck crashed into Hindu devotees gathered near India's Sheetla Mata Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on October 17 night.

According to Gwalior Police Senior Superintendent Dharmveer Singh, the incident occurred at around 1.30am (Saturday night) when a paddy-laden truck lost control on a steep slope where heavy vehicles are restricted. The truck reportedly broke through police barricades before running over pilgrims on the road and crashing into the temple's outer wall and gate.

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"Two police personnel who were on duty at the spot were also injured, and their treatment is ongoing," he added.

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39 people had been taken to hospital following the incident; 14 have died so far. At least five to six patients were critically injured, while others sustained minor injuries.

An eyewitness, whose brother is injured, said that the truck was overloaded, and that some people were killed on the spot.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said after receiving information about the accident, ambulances and other vehicles were dispatched for the relief operation. Authorities have launched an investigation into how the truck managed to pass through the barricades and police checkpoint established along the road.

Families of the victims have accused the police of failing to reach the accident site in time, delaying the transportation of victims to the hospital and preventing relatives from searching for their missing family members. Tensions reportedly escalated at the postmortem centre, where some bereaved family members confronted the police.