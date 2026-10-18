Wang Yi Meets With Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

On October 14, 2026 local time, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Baku.

Wang Yi congratulated Russia on the successful State Duma election and the smooth conclusion of this important domestic political agenda. Wang Yi noted that President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin held fruitful meetings in May and August this year, steering the China-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership of Coordination for the New Era to sustained high-level development. The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen next month. It is believed that with support from Russia and other parties, the APEC“China Year” will yield fruitful outcomes, jointly revitalizing the historical process of the Asia-Pacific community and injecting strong impetus into development and cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region.

Wang Yi said the Eurasian continent boasts a vast territory and diverse civilizations. Countries in the region aspire to uphold peace and stability and deepen multilateral coordination. The CICA Summit is to be held again after four years. China stands ready to work closely with CICA member states including Russia to practice true multilateralism and contribute to improving global governance.

Sergei Lavrov stated that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, Russia and China have continued to advance bilateral relations and cooperation across various fields, delivering fruitful results that serve the fundamental interests of both countries. Russia fully supports China in successfully hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. China and Russia hold similar positions on international affairs. Russia is ready to further strengthen coordination with China under multilateral frameworks including the United Nations, the G20, APEC and the BRICS mechanism to jointly uphold international fairness and justice.

The two sides also coordinated their respective positions and reached new consensus on the next-stage high-level exchanges between China and Russia as well as international and regional hotspot issues of common concern.

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Wang Yi Meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov News Provided By October 18, 2026, 06:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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