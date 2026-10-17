Ministry Of Culture Participates In Al Diwan Arabic Book Fair In Berlin

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The fourth edition of Al Diwan Arabic Book Fair opened in Berlin on Friday, with the State of Qatar participating through the Ministry of Culture.

The Ministry's cultural program features five seminars covering books, publishing, cultural identity, literature, and poetry, reflecting the richness of Qatar's cultural landscape and the Ministry's commitment to strengthening the country's presence at international cultural forums. The fair runs from October 16 to 18.

It aligns with the Ministry of Culture's efforts to enhance engagement with institutions and organizations in the book and publishing industry. It also showcases Qatar's intellectual and literary output, promotes the exchange of cultural expertise and experience, and opens new avenues for dialogue and collaboration with writers, intellectuals, and publishers worldwide.

Director of the Libraries Department at the Ministry of Culture and Director of the Doha International Book Fair Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain said the Ministry's participation, coinciding with the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, provides an opportunity to showcase Qatar's cultural output, highlight local publications and initiatives, and strengthen ties with cultural institutions, publishers, and authors worldwide.

He added that the Ministry's program comprises five seminars on the role of book fairs in cultural exchange, sea in Qatari memory, the role of cultural institutions in promoting dialogue and mutual understanding between societies, the status of Arabic poetry, and digital literature and contemporary publishing.

Al Buainain said the participation reflects the Ministry's commitment to strengthening the international presence of Qatari culture, exchanging cultural expertise and experience, fostering cultural relations, and showcasing Qatar's intellectual and literary landscape.

The participation underscores the Ministry of Culture's commitment to strengthening the presence of Qatari culture at international exhibitions, showcasing the country's intellectual and literary achievements, and promoting cultural dialogue. It also supports the exchange of perspectives and expertise with cultural institutions, publishers, and others, helping to expand cultural cooperation and strengthen communication among peoples. (QNA)