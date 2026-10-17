110 Publishers From Arab World And Germany Take Part In Berlin's Al Diwan Arabic Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The fourth Al Diwan Arabic Book Fair, organized by the Arab Cultural House (Al Diwan) in Berlin, Germany, is attracting 110 Arab and foreign publishing houses and is set to run until Sunday.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Federal Republic of Germany and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al Diwan, HE Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Hamar; Director of the Doha International Book Fair, Jassim Ahmed Al Buainain; Secretary-General of the Arab Publishers Association (APA), Bachar Chebaro; and Head of the Directorate-General for Culture and Communication at the German Federal Foreign Office, Christina Beinhoff, alongside a pantheon of Arab and German writers, intellectuals, and publishers.

In his opening remarks, Ambassador HE Al Hamar said investing in books and knowledge means investing in people and a more open, understanding future, highlighting culture's role as a cornerstone of intercultural communication.

He noted that reading broadens intellectual horizons, exposes readers to diverse ideas and experiences, and offers the joy of discovery and new perspectives beyond knowledge acquisition.

What matters more here is hope and optimism in harnessing knowledge to foster ideas that catalyze positive, lasting change in individuals and societies, the Ambassador noted, highlighting that Al Diwan serves as a bridge between Qatar, the Arab world, and Germany, fostering intercultural dialogue and understanding.

He emphasized that the shared human values, hopes, and aspirations of peoples outweigh their differences.

The Fair features a wide-ranging selection of intellectual, literary, and cultural publications, alongside panel discussions and literary gatherings bringing writers, translators, and publishers together with readers and guests. The program explores publishing, translation, and cultural exchange.

The edition hosts a phalanx of Qatari innovators and intellectuals who engage in a variety of events across the gamut, including a panel discussion on digital literature and contemporary publishing, a poetry evening, and a panel on the role of cultural institutions in promoting dialogue and understanding among societies, with another session drilling down into Qatari maritime heritage and its role in shaping cultural identity.

Overall, the Fair showcases dedicated panel discussions on translation between Arabic and German, as well as the role of these kinds of fairs in strengthening cultural exchange and Arab novels in the Gulf region, alongside sessions that address Arabic manuscripts, digital literature, and contemporary publishing.

The organization of this book fair practically confirms Al Diwan's continuous path toward enhancing the presence of books and Arab culture in Germany and providing an appropriate environment to build bridges of dialogue, understanding, and communication between Arab and German cultures.