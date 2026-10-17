Liza Anderson Releases The Crossing: A Memoir Of Her Life-Threatening Medical Crisis And Profound Spiritual Experience

Cover of The Crossing: My Near-Death Journey with Jesus by Liza Anderson

A true story of faith, hope, and finding your way in life's darkest moments.

- Liza Anderson

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In The Crossing: My Near-Death Journey with Jesus, Liza Anderson shares a remarkable journey through a medical crisis and an experience that could never have been expected. Her memoir offers readers a glimpse into her journey that touches on some of life's biggest questions about faith, prayer, and what may lie beyond this life.

In 2014, Liza Anderson's life was suddenly upended by a medical emergency that led to a harrowing ordeal and forced her to confront the fragility of life. During a three-week induced coma, she experienced two incredible, life-altering journeys, one in which she faced a clear choice between life and death, and another involving a direct, breathtaking encounter with Jesus.

The Crossing is a look at the powerful questions that arise when life does not go as planned. Where do we find strength when we have no control over what happens next? How do we hold onto hope when the future is uncertain? And what if the moments that challenge us most can also reveal something extraordinary?

Anderson returned from the experience with a different perspective on how to live. She came to understand the importance of letting go of judgment and embracing life as it unfolds. Rather than focusing on outcomes, she found that the real joy lies in the experience itself, in the doing, rather than the result.

Anderson chose to share her story in the hope that it might offer comfort and a new perspective on life's greatest challenges. Her experience gave her the knowledge that we're truly loved, prayer matters, and heaven is real.

The Crossing: My Near-Death Journey with Jesus is a raw and powerful testimony of surviving the unthinkable and returning forever changed.

About the Author

Liza Anderson is the author of The Crossing: My Near-Death Journey with Jesus, a memoir recounting her near-death experience during a life-threatening medical crisis in 2014. Portions of her story were previously featured in Storyteller's True Stories of Triumph, edited by Anne E. Beale, PhD, & Judi Lee Goshen. She now shares her full journey in this deeply personal account.

Anderson recently shared her story on The Life of Try podcast in an interview titled“Near Death, Deep Faith, New Life.”

Book Information

Title: The Crossing: My Near-Death Journey with Jesus

Author: Liza Anderson

Format: Paperback and Kindle ebook

ISBN: 9798234128157

Pricing: $9.99, paperback, $3.99 e-book

Publisher: Independently published

Available at: Amazon and select book events and author appearances

Genre: Memoir, Inspirational Nonfiction

Purchase Link:

Upcoming Appearances

Evanston Authors Book Fair

Evanston Public Library

Date: October 24, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Location: 1703 Orrington Avenue, Evanston, IL

Details: Community book fair and book signing

Liza Anderson

Independent Author

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Liza Anderson on The Life of Try Podcast: Near Death, Deep Faith, New Life

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Liza Anderson Releases The Crossing: A Memoir of Her Life-Threatening Medical Crisis and Profound Spiritual Experience News Provided By Liza Anderson October 17, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Religion



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