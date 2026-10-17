TN BJP Chief Nagenthran Criticises Minister Over Non-Hindu's Entry Into Arunachaleswar Temple

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 17(IANS) Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nainar Nagenthran on Saturday criticised the State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister S. Ramesh over the alleged entry of a Muslim man accompanying him into the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai, demanding action against what he described as a violation of temple rules and traditions.

In a post on social media platform X, Nagenthran accused the Minister of creating an unnecessary controversy in a society where communal peace prevailed.

He said that those responsible for administering Hindu religious institutions should respect their sanctity and ensure that established customs were followed.

Referring to a 2024 Madras High Court judgment, Nagenthran added that the court had directed that non-Hindus should not be permitted beyond the flagstaff in temples in Tamil Nadu.

He alleged that the Minister had nevertheless taken a Muslim man wearing a skullcap into the Tiruvannamalai shrine.

The BJP leader described the alleged incident as condemnable and accused Minister Ramesh of disregarding the Agama rules governing temple worship and practices.

Such conduct, he claimed, reflected arrogance on the part of a Minister entrusted with protecting Hindu religious institutions.

Nagenthran also referred to the presence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA V.M.S Mustafa in the front row during the consecration ceremony at the Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai.

Linking the two incidents, the State BJP Chief questioned the Minister's purpose in facilitating their participation.

He alleged that the man accompanying Minister Ramesh to the Arunachaleswarar temple had been brought in under the description of an "assistant".

Nagenthran asked what the Minister sought to establish through such actions and what benefit they would bring.

Drawing a distinction between voluntary visits motivated by faith and visits allegedly arranged to provoke controversy, the State BJP Chief said people belonging to other religions entering Hindu temples out of personal belief constituted a different situation.

He urged Minister Ramesh to refrain from actions that could provoke public anger or disturb social harmony.

His criticism centred on the allegation that the visit disregarded religious restrictions and customary practices at the shrine.

Nagenthran demanded that authorities immediately register a case against the individual whom he accused of entering the temple in violation of the law and Agama rules.

He also sought measures to prevent similar incidents. There was no response from Minister Ramesh or temple authorities on the allegation.