Shivraj Chouhan Criticises Rahul Gandhi, Says Opposition Spreading Lies After Electoral Defeats

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 17 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Opposition was spreading lies and rumours to incite people after repeated electoral defeats.

Speaking at an event organised by Mera Yuva Bharat in Madhya Pradesh to mark 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', Chouhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed public support, while the Opposition had failed to win people's confidence.

"Rahul Gandhi is not able to win elections. Prime Minister Modi resides in the hearts of the people. The public has rejected the Opposition many times before. They were losing even before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and are still losing after it," he added.

He alleged that the Opposition, believing it could not win elections, was now attempting to create unrest by spreading misinformation.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan said that such efforts would not succeed and that people would reject those pursuing what he described as 'negative politics'.

The Union Minister's remarks come amid the Opposition's criticism of the Election Commission's voter-list revision exercise and allegations concerning the process.

The Opposition has raised concerns over voter deletions and electoral transparency, while the SIR has remained a point of political contention.

At the programme, Chouhan also spoke about India's civilisational heritage and its historical traditions.

He said the country's recorded history extended back more than 5,000 years and highlighted the significance of the Vedas in India's ancient civilisation.

"India's recorded history dates back more than 5,000 years. When the dawn of civilisation had not yet emerged in developed countries around the world, the hymns of the Vedas were being composed in India," he added.

Chouhan interacted with young participants from different states and took part in a tree-plantation drive at Smart City Park in Bhopal as part of the Vande Mataram camp organised to commemorate 150 years of the national song.

The programme brought together young people from different parts of the country for interaction and activities marking the anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'.