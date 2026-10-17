Rahul Gandhi Trying To Create Confusion: K'taka BJP On CEC Row

MENAFN - IANS) Chitradurga, Oct 17 (IANS) BJP Karnataka president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that Rahul Gandhi, frustrated by electoral defeats, was attempting to use various organisations to create an atmosphere of confusion in the country.

He alleged that efforts to create instability by using communist parties would not succeed, adding that the people of the country had accepted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Such attempts would be temporary, and the people would give an appropriate response, he said.

Referring to statements made by Congress leaders, Vijayendra alleged that the remarks had strengthened accusations that the party was providing financial assistance to various organisations.

Vijayendra said the BJP's central core committee had discussed the by-election to the Hiriyur Assembly constituency. The names of some aspirants had been discussed, and the list of candidates would be forwarded to the party's Central Election Committee, he said.

A final decision on whether the BJP or its ally JD(S) would field a candidate from Hiriyur would be taken after consultations between the alliance partners and senior party leaders, he added.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the arrangements during Mysuru Dasara, Vijayendra said there were complaints that adequate food arrangements had not been made for women who had come to witness the festivities.

“Such mismanagement has never been witnessed during Mysuru Dasara in the past. People who came to attend the festivities are expressing their dissatisfaction,” he said.

Earlier, Vijayendra participated in the 'Vachana Jhankara' programme organised as part of the Sharana Sanskriti Festival at Anubhava Mantapa in Murugha Math, Chitradurga.

Hundreds of participants sang vachanas, recalling the ideals and teachings of the sharanas.

Panditaradhya Shivacharya Swamiji of Taralabalu Math in Sanehalli, Madara Channaiah Swamiji of Shivasharana Madara Channaiah Math and Vachananda Swamiji of Panchamasali Math graced the programme.

Legislative Council member K.S. Naveen, former MLA G.H. Thippareddy and several other dignitaries attended the event.