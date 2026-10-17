Luong Quoi Coconut Co., Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Luong Quoi Coconut Vietnam to Showcase Vietnamese Coconut Expertise at SIAL Paris 2026

17.10.2026 / 13:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

A comprehensive product portfolio coupled with robust OEM, ODM, and private-label capabilities underpins the company's expansion into European food and beverage markets. PARIS, Oct. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luong Quoi Coconut Co., Ltd., one of Vietnam's leading manufacturers of premium coconut ingredients and finished products, is participating in SIAL Paris 2026 from October 17 to 21 at Paris Nord Villepinte, France. Located at Stand 4R158-14 (Vietnam Pavilion – Hall 4), the company is showcasing its versatile product portfolio and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities to European importers, distributors, retailers, and food manufacturers.



Founded in 1997, Luong Quoi Coconut brings nearly three decades of specialized expertise in coconut processing and international supply chain management. With a global footprint spanning over 70 countries and territories, the company offers a proven track record for European businesses seeking reliable, high-quality coconut sourcing and manufacturing partners. A Comprehensive Portfolio for Food & Beverage Sectors At SIAL Paris 2026, Luong Quoi Coconut is exhibiting an extensive range of products, including:

Beverages & Culinary Essentials: Coconut Water, Coconut Milk Beverages, Coconut Milk, and Coconut Cream.

Baking & Industrial Ingredients: Desiccated Coconut, Coconut Flour, Extra Virgin Coconut Oil, and Refined Coconut Oil. Value-Added Products: Crispy Toasted Coconut Chips and specialty snacks. This diverse line-up serves both retail consumer markets and industrial food processing. Ready-to-drink options respond directly to growing modern consumer trends, while culinary creams, oils, and flours support plant-based, bakery, confectionery, and foodservice applications. By offering such a broad scope, Luong Quoi Coconut enables buyers to streamline their supply chain by sourcing multiple categories from a single trusted partner. Throughout the event, the company's technical team is engaging visitors to discuss product specifications, custom formulations, and tailored sourcing opportunities aligned with specific market demands. In addition to the Vietcoco consumer brand, Luong Quoi Coconut offers robust OEM, ODM, and private-label services, facilitating seamless collaboration with global retailers, brand owners, and distributors seeking custom coconut solutions. Globally Recognized Standards & Certifications To support rigorous supplier evaluations, Luong Quoi Coconut maintains top-tier international quality and food safety certifications, including BRCGS, IFS, ISO 22000, and HACCP. Its portfolio also features certified organic lines ( USDA Organic, EU Organic, JAS ) alongside Halal and Kosher compliance. These international credentials provide prospective European partners with complete confidence when evaluating supplier qualifications and selecting products tailored to strictly regulated target markets. Advancing Commercial Partnerships Across Europe SIAL Paris 2026 serves as a key platform for Luong Quoi Coconut to connect with long-standing clients and cultivate strategic relationships with prospective European partners. The company welcomes direct dialogues regarding ingredient supply, finished-product distribution, and contract manufacturing. Exhibitor Details: Trade visitors and industry professionals are warmly invited to visit Luong Quoi Coconut at Stand 4R158-14 – Vietnam Pavilion – Hall 4 throughout SIAL Paris 2026. Luong Quoi Coconut Co., Ltd.

Lots A36, A37, An Hiep Industrial Park, Thuan Dien Hamlet, Phu Tuc Commune, Vinh Long Province, Vietnam. For more information about Vietcoco, please visit:

Fanpage: Website: Online store:



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