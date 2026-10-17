Amaron® Powers The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 17, 2026: Amaron®, the flagship automotive battery brand from Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited, has joined the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon as its Power Partner. The association positions Amaron as a force powering the Half Marathon at scale, from the race-route infrastructure and on-ground ecosystem to innovative activations that bring the power of human movement to life.
As part of the partnership, Amaron batteries will power the start-up of gensets across the 21 km circuit on race day, supporting motivation zones, hydration points, rest zones and lighting along the route. At the 20 km mark, runners will receive personalised cheering messages as they enter the final stretch. At the race expo at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, from October 15 to 17, a giant Amaron battery will double as a mobile charging station for runners collecting their running bibs.
At the centre of the association will be an activation built on the idea that running creates energy. Kinetic floor tiles will capture the energy of every footstep, sensors will measure it, and an energy management system will route it into Amaron batteries. The activation will demonstrate how Amaron powers the wider sports ecosystem, from the infrastructure that enables the event to innovative experiences that harness the energy of human movement, reinforcing Amaron's role in powering every aspect of sport.
Commenting on the partnership, Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, President & Chief Business Officer, Automotive & Home Energy Business (India & SAARC), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited, said,
"Marathons celebrate the extraordinary endurance and determination of runners who keep pushing towards the finish line. For over 25 years, Amaron has built trust through dependable power. Through our association with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, we bring this same reliability to sport, powering the infrastructure and experiences that bring the event to life. Because whether it is a runner pushing towards the finish line or the systems that keep an event running seamlessly, lasting performance depends on the power to keep going."
The campaign will build towards race day on October 18, 2026, when runners take to the streets of the capital for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Through its association with the event, Amaron will bring its proposition of dependable power to a wider audience, connecting its presence in the automotive battery category with an interactive experience centred on energy and movement.
About Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M) encompasses a diverse range of solutions and products, which includes energy storage solutions, Lithium-ion cell manufacturing, wide range of EV chargers, Li-ion battery pack assembly, automotive and industrial lubricants, and exploration of new chemistries, among others. ARE&M is also one of the largest manufacturers of energy storage products for both industrial and automotive applications in India. Amara Raja is the preferred supplier to major telecom service providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the UPS sector (OEM & Replacement), Indian Railways, and the Power, Oil & Gas industry segments. Amara Raja's industrial battery brands comprise of PowerStack®, AmaronVolt® and Quanta®. The company also manufactures India's leading automotive battery brands Amaron® and Powerzone, which are distributed through a large pan-India sales & service retail network. The company supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors amongst others. Amara Raja's Industrial and Automotive Batteries are exported to over 65 countries around the world.
As part of the partnership, Amaron batteries will power the start-up of gensets across the 21 km circuit on race day, supporting motivation zones, hydration points, rest zones and lighting along the route. At the 20 km mark, runners will receive personalised cheering messages as they enter the final stretch. At the race expo at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, from October 15 to 17, a giant Amaron battery will double as a mobile charging station for runners collecting their running bibs.
At the centre of the association will be an activation built on the idea that running creates energy. Kinetic floor tiles will capture the energy of every footstep, sensors will measure it, and an energy management system will route it into Amaron batteries. The activation will demonstrate how Amaron powers the wider sports ecosystem, from the infrastructure that enables the event to innovative experiences that harness the energy of human movement, reinforcing Amaron's role in powering every aspect of sport.
Commenting on the partnership, Chandrasekar Radhakrishnan, President & Chief Business Officer, Automotive & Home Energy Business (India & SAARC), Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited, said,
"Marathons celebrate the extraordinary endurance and determination of runners who keep pushing towards the finish line. For over 25 years, Amaron has built trust through dependable power. Through our association with the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, we bring this same reliability to sport, powering the infrastructure and experiences that bring the event to life. Because whether it is a runner pushing towards the finish line or the systems that keep an event running seamlessly, lasting performance depends on the power to keep going."
The campaign will build towards race day on October 18, 2026, when runners take to the streets of the capital for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Through its association with the event, Amaron will bring its proposition of dependable power to a wider audience, connecting its presence in the automotive battery category with an interactive experience centred on energy and movement.
About Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited
Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Limited (ARE&M) encompasses a diverse range of solutions and products, which includes energy storage solutions, Lithium-ion cell manufacturing, wide range of EV chargers, Li-ion battery pack assembly, automotive and industrial lubricants, and exploration of new chemistries, among others. ARE&M is also one of the largest manufacturers of energy storage products for both industrial and automotive applications in India. Amara Raja is the preferred supplier to major telecom service providers, telecom equipment manufacturers, the UPS sector (OEM & Replacement), Indian Railways, and the Power, Oil & Gas industry segments. Amara Raja's industrial battery brands comprise of PowerStack®, AmaronVolt® and Quanta®. The company also manufactures India's leading automotive battery brands Amaron® and Powerzone, which are distributed through a large pan-India sales & service retail network. The company supplies automotive batteries under OE relationships to Ashok Leyland, Ford India, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Motors amongst others. Amara Raja's Industrial and Automotive Batteries are exported to over 65 countries around the world.
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