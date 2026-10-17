Karnataka Farmers' Protest: CM To Meet Sugarcane Growers In Belagavi

CM to Meet Protesting Farmers

Amid the ongoing agitation by sugarcane farmers in Karnataka demanding an increase in Minimum Selling Price (MSP), Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said he would visit Belagavi to meet farmers, understand their concerns and explore the possibility of assisting.

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said sugarcane farmers were working hard and facing several challenges, adding that the issue was not confined to Karnataka but was a matter of national concern.

“I am going to Belagavi to speak to our sugarcane farmers. They are working very hard and are facing difficulties. We understand their situation, but there are several issues involved. I will speak to them, understand their concerns and see if we can provide some assistance. This is a national-level issue, not just a problem confined to our state. We have raised some of these concerns, and I will discuss the matter with them and return,” he said.

Farmers' Demands and Centre's Response

His remarks come after the sugarcane farmers' protest in Belagavi on Tuesday spread to other places in the district on Wednesday. Farmers in Gokak, Mudalagi, Gurlapur, Munnolli and other villages and towns began rasta roko on nearby roads as part of the demonstration. They demanded that the Union government ensure a revised MSP of ₹60 per kg of sugar and ₹5,500 per tonne of sugarcane.

The MSP of sugar, which is the lowest price at which mills can buy sugar, has remained unchanged at Rs 31 per kg since February 2019, even as sugarcane procurement costs have increased. The Centre on Wednesday constituted a committee to examine demands for higher payments to sugarcane farmers and a revision in the minimum selling price of sugar, amid concerns over rising production costs and the financial health of sugar mills.

Providing details of his visit, the Chief Minister said he would leave and is expected to reach Belagavi by 3.30 pm.“I am just going to meet the farmers. I will be leaving in about 30 to 40 minutes, and I expect to reach there by 3.30 p.m.,” Shivakumar said. He added that he would discuss the issues with the farmers, listen to their grievances and assess what assistance could be provided.

Separately, responding to a question about his meeting with former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, Shivakumar confirmed that he had met him and discussed a few matters.“Yes, I met our leader and discussed a few matters with him. It is part of my duty, isn't it? I certainly went there, spoke to him, met him and returned,” he said.

Union Minister Clarifies Centre's Role

Meanwhile, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Saturday clarified the technical distinction between the Centre's pricing frameworks and the state's responsibilities. The Union Minister explained that while the Centre determines the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) paid directly to growers and sets a minimum selling floor price for millers, state governments have the authority to announce an additional State Advised Price (SAP).

"What do you mean by minimum selling price? Millers should not sell below this. Now it is Rs 31, while they are selling at Rs 49-50. So what is the need to ask for raising the MSP? MSP is not minimum support price; FRP is for the farmers, which we have increased," Joshi explained. Targeting the Congress-led Karnataka government for inaction, he added, "Five states have given SAP. But Karnataka has not. Karnataka is not addressing these issues. So I don't know why they are talking only against the central government and me. But still, they are our people, our farmers. When they said they were coming to Hubballi, I offered them to come to Delhi to hold talks involving multiple ministries and states. We have now constituted a committee after their request to address the issue." (ANI)

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