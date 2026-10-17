South Africa: Multi-Party Women's Caucus Chairperson Calls For Urgent Intersectoral Action On Women's Mental Health

The Chairperson of the Multi-Party Women's Caucus (MPWC), Ms Lindelwa Dunjwa, on Friday underscored the critical need to prioritise women's mental health as a fundamental public health and human rights priority.

The Caucus' Steering Committee received a briefing by the Department of Health on key mental health issues affecting women.

The Chairperson noted that mental health conditions account for a significant portion of the disease burden globally and locally. The MPWC heard that approximately 30% of South African adults experience mental disorders over their lifetime, with clear gender disparities showing that women are disproportionately affected by anxiety and depression, while men are more impacted by substance use disorders.

“Mental health is not merely an isolated clinical issue, but it is rather deeply intertwined with our socio-economic landscape,” said Ms Dunjwa.“The data clearly demonstrates that women face a unique matrix of risk factors ranging from biological shifts and chronic physical illnesses to traditional gender roles, economic inequalities and a high susceptibility to societal ills such as gender-based violence.”

The Caucus also welcomed the insights shared and noted that key elements of the health sector's response include strengthening mental health services at the district and primary health care levels. It also includes integrating mental health screening into maternal, neonatal and school health programmes as well as ensuring decentralised access across all levels of care. However, the Chairperson stressed that the upstream determinants of mental illness, which include poverty, unemployment and safety, lie largely outside the direct mandate of the health sector.

Ms Dunjwa called for robust, accelerated intersectoral collaboration across government departments, civil society and communities.“We must strengthen our joint efforts across education, welfare, law enforcement and justice to dismantle the drivers of psychological distress and build institutional capacity,” she said.“Furthermore, the MPWC is encouraged by the strong representation of women within structures like the Ministerial Advisory Committee on Mental Health and remains committed to driving oversight, public advocacy and policy implementation that safeguards the psychological well-being of South African women and girls.”

She said the MPWC Steering Committee also calls on the Department of Health and all other levels of government to increase mental health awareness and outreach programmes across the country to highlight the increasing levels of mental health challenges and the impact it has daily, not just on individuals but on the broader community.”

The MPWC Steering Committee will continue to monitor the implementation of mental health strategies and advocate for the allocation of resources that ensures accessible mental health care that is free of stigma for all citizens, the Chairperson said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.