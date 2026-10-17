Nod Only After Details On Crowd Strength Given: NDMC Chairman On CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' Rally At Central Park

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, on Saturday said that permission for any kind of activity at the Central Park in New Delhi's Connaught Place, is given only after the submission of details containing the expected number of people and the duration for which it is being sought, "since the park is a public property".

This comes after the NDMC denied permission to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for staging the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' rally at the Central Park.

Speaking to IANS, Dwivedi claimed: "We closed Central Park for two days because we wanted to use this period for some maintenance work. The park contains a small fountain with a light and sound show. Some of its fountains needed repair, which we are getting done. We are also upgrading some of our drip irrigation lines there."

"We have maintained the place in a very beautiful manner. There is also an amphitheater facility and a fountain facility at the park which is spread across 7 acres. As Connaught Place is our heritage area, we also ensure that the park gets the necessary beautification so that tourists visiting from across the country and abroad have a great experience here," he added.

Dwivedi said during calls like the one given by the CJP, "it is not known how many and what kind of people will come".

"Our property can also get damaged during this. These are assets made for the benefit of the public," he stated.

Citing the defacement of walls at several monuments and garbage that is strewn around in the national Capital, the NDMC chief said: "It is difficult to restore the property in such cases and many times it is not possible to restore it fully."

"So, keeping in view of all this, we allow activities in the park only after knowing the number of people who are expected to come and also for what duration. This is the reason why permission is sought from the NDMC for carrying out any kind of activities in the park," he mentioned.

He said that NDMC gives permission for socio cultural programmes and exhibitions at the park.

"Recently as well, we have given permission for a number of programmes at the park. NDMC also facilitates such events. Keeping all this in mind, we are upgrading the park not just to beautify it but also ensure that people can avail all kinds of facilities here," Dwivedi added.