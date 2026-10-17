Bommai Alleges Foreign Funds Being Used For Anti-India Activities, Urges Centre To Act

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 17 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday urged the Union government to take serious note of alleged conspiracies against India involving foreign funding and ensure that such activities are completely stopped.

Speaking to the media in Hubballi, Bommai expressed concern over foreign funds allegedly flowing to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and being used for activities against the country.

He alleged that some political parties and organisations involved in activities against India were receiving money from foreign sources. He claimed that the flow of foreign donations into neighbouring countries, including Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, had been established, and alleged that funds had been flowing for the past 10 years from organisations such as the Soros Foundation.

Criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bommai alleged that he spoke against India whenever he travelled abroad and attempted to portray the country as lacking democracy.

“If there is no democracy in the country, how did he become the Leader of the Opposition? The fact that he contested elections in two states itself is evidence that democracy is alive in India,” Bommai said, accusing Gandhi of making false statements.

He further alleged that the Congress, unable to take on the BJP electorally, was attempting to create instability by supporting organisations such as the CJP. He said the Congress and such organisations were now being portrayed as working together because both had failed individually.

Bommai said that just as the Union government had introduced strict regulations governing foreign funding received by NGOs, it should take equally stringent action against funds allegedly used for activities against India.

Asked about AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's appeal for an all-party meeting before implementing women's reservation, Bommai said an all-party meeting would be convened before the special session of Parliament.

Reacting to a question on the sting operation stirring a major controversy in Karnataka, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that some people, unable to take on their political opponents directly, were creating controversies through sting operations.

He described this as a decline in moral standards and said it was deeply concerning to use sting operations to undermine someone's political career instead of confronting them politically. He said an end must be put to this practice.

Bommai said the Chief Minister had initiated an investigation, but a limited probe would not suffice. The Chief Minister had expressed suspicion about five ministers, and a proper investigation should be conducted into matters concerning all five ministers.