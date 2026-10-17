Automotive Technology Comes Home: Mobo To Make Its Global Debut At The OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI becomes part of everyday family life, how will it transform the homes of the future? The 2026 OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit will take place in Wuhu, China, from October 19 to 24 under the theme“DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE”. During the summit, AiMOGA Robotics, an ecosystem partner of OMODA & JAECOO, will officially launch Mobo, its consumer-grade humanoid robot designed for home companionship, and open global pre-orders. The launch takes OMODA & JAECOO's embodied AI business into the home, extending its proven automotive-grade technologies and supply chain capabilities beyond vehicle manufacturing to a broader ecosystem of intelligent living.









Meet Mobo: A Thoughtful, Expressive and Caring Companion for the Home

A key highlight of this year's summit, Mobo will make its global debut, with pre-orders opening worldwide at the same time. OMODA & JAECOO continues to explore cutting-edge technologies, expanding its intelligent ecosystem across mobility and everyday life. Having previously appeared at the World Robot Conference and the World Manufacturing Convention, Mobo has already attracted considerable interest from visitors and prospective users. Its launch will further demonstrate AiMOGA's expansion from commercial services into the consumer home market.

Powered by AiMOGA's proprietary MoAgent AI system, Mobo goes beyond the rigid, single-command responses of conventional robots. It can independently break down complex instructions and plan long-horizon tasks, turning simple question-and-answer exchanges into goal-driven assistance around the home.

Designed for everyday family life, Mobo combines spatial perception with multimodal interaction. It can perceive its surroundings, understand the spatial relationships between objects, and move around using autonomous navigation and dynamic obstacle avoidance. By integrating voice, visual information and conversational context, it can also hold conversations and identify objects, making companionship feel more natural and relevant to daily life.

Mobo features a full-body motion system with 22 degrees of freedom, enabling smooth, stable movements for interactive activities and dance routines. It can also remember each family member's habits and preferences, bringing greater continuity to everyday interactions. Privacy protection is built into its design from the outset, creating a companionship experience that combines advanced technology with warmth and care.

Bringing Automotive Expertise to Robotics and Accelerating Global Commercialisation

Unlike start-ups building from scratch, AiMOGA draws on OMODA & JAECOO's extensive automotive engineering experience and global R&D network, adapting proven technologies-including high-precision environmental perception and automotive-specific large AI model-for robotics applications.

During the summit, AiMOGA's full robot portfolio will appear in dedicated zones that recreate real-world applications. Police robots will patrol and direct traffic in mock smart-traffic and police-station settings, while healthcare robots will guide and interact with visitors at medical stations. Mornine will act as an AI presenter at the livestreaming centre and the checkout-free supermarket. The Argos Pro quadruped robot will demonstrate autonomous following and load carrying, while Mobo will offer hands-on demonstrations of home companionship and educational support as pre-orders open.

Building on its strengths in automotive–robotics integration and deployment across diverse settings, AiMOGA already has robots in regular operation across more than 100 use cases, ranging from OMODA & JAECOO dealerships, retail stores and government service centres to traffic management, security, education and healthcare. Cumulative global deliveries have exceeded 3,000 units, with operations spanning more than 60 countries and regions, positioning AiMOGA demonstrating progress in the commercial deployment of embodied AI in global markets.

Beyond Automotive Manufacturing: OMODA & JAECOO Building the Future of Intelligent Living

As OMODA & JAECOO moves from vehicles into robotics, it is extending its accumulated R&D capabilities, supply chain resources and manufacturing expertise to a wider range of intelligent products and applications. Automotive–robotics integration provides the industrial foundation for this development, while AiMOGA's proprietary MoAgent AI brain supports robots in understanding, planning and executing tasks. Together, these capabilities enable practical, real-world applications.

Guided by its global operating philosophy,“In Somewhere, For Somewhere, Be Somewhere”, OMODA & JAECOO is adapting automotive technologies and drawing on its mature supply chain to advance a development model grounded in industrial expertise and practical deployment-bringing intelligent technology into everyday life and delivering meaningful support to people around the world.

About OMODA & JAECOO

As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 79 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

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