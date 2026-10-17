BEAUND, The Korean Beauty-Tech Brand Behind Olive Young's No.1 Device, Arrives In The U.S.

MENAFN - GetNews) After selling out in Japan and Hong Kong, BEAUND brings its wearable EMS face device NMODE PRO to Ulta, Amazon and TikTok Shop

BUSAN, South Korea - October 17, 2026 - BEAUND, the K-beauty-tech brand that ranked No.1 in the device category at Olive Young, Korea's largest health-and-beauty retailer, has arrived in the United States.

Named Korea's first beauty device brand by Forbes Korea, BEAUND set out to fix a common frustration with beauty devices: most must be held and rubbed across the face by hand. NMODE PRO is worn, not held. The band fits under the chin and over the cheeks and combines multi-frequency EMS with a 5-mode near-infrared LED in a single 15–20 minute session, so users can wear it while reading, working or watching TV.

In Korea, videos of K-pop artists using the device spread widely on social media, helping the NMODE series pass 300,000 units sold. Customers have rewarded the hands-free design with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.

After selling out in Japan and Hong Kong, NMODE PRO is now available in the United States at Ult, Amazo, TikTok Shop and the brand's official store, beaun.

About BEAUND

BEAUND is a Korean beauty device brand owned by GLOBIENT Co., Ltd., headquartered in Busan, South Korea. Founded in 2022, BEAUND develops at-home beauty devices that bring EMS and near-infrared LED technology to everyday routines. Learn more at beaun.