Kondo's Whatsapp MCP Server Lets AI Agents Read Your Personal Inbox Safely

MENAFN - GetNews) Kondo's WhatsApp MCP server lets ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity read messages, add labels, snooze follow-ups, and draft replies. Your messages stay on your computer; the only outside service that sees content is the AI provider you connect.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - October 17, 2026 - The Problem: Your WhatsApp Inbox Is Where Deals Happen and Your AI Can't See It...

Freelancers, founders, and sales teams increasingly close business over WhatsApp. The conversations that matter most, like a client's "can you start next week?", a candidate's follow-up, and a lead asking for pricing, pile up in a chat stream that's built for personal texting, not for running work.

"People treat WhatsApp like their second office," said Michael Touchton, founder of Kondo. "But the moment you want your AI to help you stay on top of it, you're stuck. Sharing your account with a bot means giving it the keys to send messages, and that's how things go sideways fast."

The Solution: An Agent That Reads, Organizes and Prepares

Kondo's WhatsApp MCP server gives ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity a set of tools that read and organize your WhatsApp inbox but never send:

- Read messages with full context, including transcripts of voice notes

- Triage conversations by adding labels like "Client," "Lead," or "Candidate"

- Schedule follow-ups by snoozing chats to reappear when it's time to reply

- Locate anything by searching contacts or digging into message text

- Draft replies so all you have to do is review and hit send

What an agent can't do matters just as much as what it can't. "Automation is our number one request, and the answer is still no," Touchton said. "Every message an agent produces is a draft, and it waits for a human to approve it. That's the whole point."

Account Safety by Design

Kondo works through your own WhatsApp session on your own computer. Your messages and contacts stay on your computer and are never stored in Kondo's cloud. The only outside service that sees your message content is the AI provider you choose to connect. That means no password sharing, no autonomous sending, and no guesswork about whether a tool is about to get your account flagged.

Availability

Kondo's WhatsApp MCP server is available now to Kondo users. New users can get started at trykondo/mcp/whatsapp-mcp-server, with a 14-day money-back guarantee.

About Kondo

Kondo is the Pro DM Inbox for LinkedIn, WhatsApp & iMessage, built for sales teams, recruiters, founders and their AI agents. It replaces cluttered LinkedIn, WhatsApp, and iMessage inboxes with a fast, organized workspace of labels, split inboxes, reminders, snippets and CRM sync. It gives AI agents safe access to every chat through the Model Context Protocol.

For more information, visit trykondo.