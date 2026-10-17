U.S. Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Block Trump's Russia Diesel Deal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the website of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the legislation is called the Prohibit Corrupt Russia Oil Deals Act.

The bill prohibits the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) from investing in Russian energy; nullifies the general licenses issued by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and prohibits future licenses; and mandates the Trump administration impose sanctions on Russian energy.

Commenting on the bill, Meeks said the deal would not lower costs for the American people, who were“paying for Trump's failed war of choice in Iran.” He stressed, however, that the deal would bring Putin millions of dollars, allowing him to continue killing Ukrainian civilians with impunity.

“At a time when the United States should be increasing pressure on the Kremlin, Donald Trump is cozying up to Putin and striking self-enriching deals instead of standing with Ukraine. This goes against everything the United States stands for. Congress must act. Every Member of Congress who claims to be outraged by this should join in passing this legislation,” Meeks added.

suspends sanctions on buyers of Russian energy under Graham Ac

As reported by Ukrinform, this week, senators from both parties signed a letter urging the President to cancel the agreement with Putin and implement the provisions of legislation drafted by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who advocated increasing pressure on Russia over its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.