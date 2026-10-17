14,971 Fans Turn Up As SC Delhi Receive Rousing Home Reception

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) Sporting Club Delhi (SC Delhi) received an encouraging response from home fans as 14,971 spectators turned up at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for the club's first home fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season on Friday, October 16.

The strong turnout offered a promising start to SC Delhi's home campaign, underlining the growing interest in the relatively new club as it looks to establish its identity and build a strong fan base in the capital. The Friday night crowd at JLN Stadium turned out in numbers to support the Phoenixes, providing an encouraging backdrop for their first home appearance of the season.

Although the result did not go the hosts' way, the team showed early promise against Mohun Bagan Super Giant before suffering a 2-1 defeat. Lalrinliana Hnamte put SC Delhi ahead in the 23rd minute, finishing a move created by Manoj Mohammad to give the home side a deserved lead.

The Phoenixes carried their advantage into half-time after producing a spirited first-half display. However, the visitors mounted a second-half comeback, with Lee Erwin equalising in the 56th minute before Miguel Figueira struck four minutes later to hand Mohun Bagan the lead.

The Mariners continued to threaten in the closing stages. Samir Zeljković tested Nora Fernandes from inside the box, while Alberto Rodríguez sent a header over the crossbar following a corner. Manvir Singh also forced a save from the SC Delhi goalkeeper late in the game as the visitors looked to extend their advantage.

SC Delhi pushed for a late equaliser, with Lalrinliana Hnamte sending an effort over the crossbar in the 90+6th minute. However, the Mariners held on through the closing moments to secure a 2-1 victory and claim all three points after an impressive second-half comeback. Despite pushing for a late equaliser, SC Delhi could not find a way past the Mariners, who held on to secure all three points.

With the season still in its early stages, SC Delhi will look to build on the home support and translate the enthusiasm in the stands into results on the pitch.