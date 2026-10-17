Etizan Ladies Wellness Hub Marks Its Second Anniversary with a New Biohacking Recovery Room and INTU Menu
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) The ladies-only destination at Erth Abu Dhabi celebrates two years with new additions to its wellness and dining offering.
Abu Dhabi – Etizan Ladies Wellness Hub at Erth Abu Dhabi is celebrating its second anniversary on 15 October with the unveiling of its new Biohacking Recovery Room. The milestone also sees the introduction of a new menu at INTU café, adding to the Hub’s fitness, wellness and dining experience.
Over the past two years, the Hub has brought women together in a dedicated setting where they can pursue their fitness goals, enjoy time for themselves and connect with a supportive community. The latest additions build on this approach, placing recovery and wellbeing alongside movement and exercise.
The Biohacking Recovery Room expands the Hub’s dedicated wellness offering, complementing its sauna, steam room, infrared sauna and cold pool. Designed as a space for recovery and relaxation, it gives members another way to unwind as part of their fitness and wellness routine.
Alongside the new recovery space, INTU café has introduced a refreshed menu featuring the Golden Gut Shake, Pink Protein Smoothie, Peanut Protein Balls and Tuna Protein Sandwich. From smoothies to savoury bites, the selection offers members fresh choices to enjoy before a class, after a workout or while catching up with friends.
Created exclusively for women, Etizan Ladies Wellness Hub offers a range of experiences, including yoga, Pilates, dance, cycling studio classes, sound healing and spa treatments. Its facilities include fully equipped fitness areas, spacious group exercise studios, a private treatment room and dedicated changing facilities.
As it enters its third year, the Hub continues to develop an experience centred on women’s fitness, wellbeing and community, with the Biohacking Recovery Room and INTU’s new menu marking the next chapter.
Abu Dhabi – Etizan Ladies Wellness Hub at Erth Abu Dhabi is celebrating its second anniversary on 15 October with the unveiling of its new Biohacking Recovery Room. The milestone also sees the introduction of a new menu at INTU café, adding to the Hub’s fitness, wellness and dining experience.
Over the past two years, the Hub has brought women together in a dedicated setting where they can pursue their fitness goals, enjoy time for themselves and connect with a supportive community. The latest additions build on this approach, placing recovery and wellbeing alongside movement and exercise.
The Biohacking Recovery Room expands the Hub’s dedicated wellness offering, complementing its sauna, steam room, infrared sauna and cold pool. Designed as a space for recovery and relaxation, it gives members another way to unwind as part of their fitness and wellness routine.
Alongside the new recovery space, INTU café has introduced a refreshed menu featuring the Golden Gut Shake, Pink Protein Smoothie, Peanut Protein Balls and Tuna Protein Sandwich. From smoothies to savoury bites, the selection offers members fresh choices to enjoy before a class, after a workout or while catching up with friends.
Created exclusively for women, Etizan Ladies Wellness Hub offers a range of experiences, including yoga, Pilates, dance, cycling studio classes, sound healing and spa treatments. Its facilities include fully equipped fitness areas, spacious group exercise studios, a private treatment room and dedicated changing facilities.
As it enters its third year, the Hub continues to develop an experience centred on women’s fitness, wellbeing and community, with the Biohacking Recovery Room and INTU’s new menu marking the next chapter.
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