DMK Demands CEC's Removal Over Electoral Rolls, Questions Congress

DMK Defends Opposition to SIR, Questions Congress

Shortly after the DMK Parliamentary Party adopted a resolution demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, DMK MP and former Union Minister A Raja on Saturday defended the party's consistent opposition to the exercise and questioned Congress party's moral right to criticise the DMK on the issue.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Raja said the DMK had opposed the SIR since its inception, both inside and outside Parliament, and had taken several steps to mobilise opposition against the exercise. "Ever since the SIR came into effect, as you all know, the DMK has been the primary political party across India to consistently and emphatically oppose and expose it, both inside and outside Parliament. In fact, our Chief Minister wrote letters to all state Chief Ministers; some Chief Ministers even visited Chennai to hold discussions and pass resolutions against it," Raja said.

Explaining the purpose of the resolution adopted by the DMK Parliamentary Party, he said the party intended to present a chronological account of its opposition to the SIR before the people of Tamil Nadu and political observers across the country. "To present before the people of Tamil Nadu and political observers across India--through you a chronological account of all the steps the DMK has taken, we have framed this resolution today," he said.

Raja further said the resolution questioned Congress party's position on the issue and whether it had the moral authority to question the DMK's opposition to the electoral roll revision exercise. "In that very resolution, we have also raised questions regarding Congress party's stance and questioned whether they possess the moral right to question us on this issue," he said. He reiterated that the party had maintained an unwavering position on the SIR since the exercise was introduced. "Therefore, this resolution has been drafted to reiterate that right from the inception of the SIR, without any deviation or hesitation, the DMK has consistently maintained a steadfast position," Raja added.

DMK Parliamentary Party Adopts Four Resolutions

The remarks came after the DMK Parliamentary Party, under the leadership of party president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, adopted four resolutions at a meeting held at the Murasoli Maran Meeting Hall at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

Resolution 1: Demand for CEC's Removal

The first resolution demanded the immediate removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar from office and an inquiry into his conduct, accusing him of facilitating the systematic disenfranchisement of legitimate voters through the SIR exercise.

According to the resolution, Stalin began opposing the exercise in July 2025, when concerns emerged over the deletion of large numbers of voters from electoral rolls in Bihar, where the SIR was first implemented. Stalin also participated in the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, accompanied by DMK Deputy General Secretary and Leader of the DMK Parliamentary Party Kanimozhi Karunanidhi. When the Election Commission announced on October 27, 2025, that the SIR would be conducted in 12 states, including Tamil Nadu, Stalin warned that the exercise could extend what the party described as an attempt to disenfranchise voters to the state. The DMK also objected to conducting the exercise during November and December, citing the monsoon and festive seasons, and argued that the timing would create practical difficulties for voters. The party said its MPs had repeatedly raised concerns over the alleged deletion of legitimate voters in Parliament.

The resolution also recalled Stalin's remarks following the 2025 Bihar Assembly election results on November 15, when he highlighted problems within the Opposition alliance, including disagreements over seat-sharing, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's decision to contest independently, and contests between candidates from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties in several constituencies. While advising Congress to address these alliance-related issues, Stalin maintained that they could not justify what the DMK described as irregularities by the Election Commission. He also expressed concern over the declining public confidence in the poll body. The DMK resolution further alleged that CEC Kumar had acted unilaterally and disregarded constitutional principles, despite opposition from the other two Election Commissioners. Stalin had previously demanded Kumar's removal and reiterated his criticism during by-election campaigns in Dharapuram and Madurantakam.

Resolution 2: Solidarity with Student Protests

The party's second resolution extended full solidarity to protests by student organisations opposing the SIR and demanding the removal of the CEC.

Resolution 3: Criticism of Congress and TVK

In its third resolution, the DMK criticised Congress and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), accusing them of adopting inconsistent positions on the SIR. The party alleged that Congress was opposing the exercise at the national level while avoiding similar criticism in Keralam and Tamil Nadu, arguing that concerns over electoral roll revisions should apply uniformly across states. The resolution also questioned TVK chief Vijay's silence on the SIR and the demand for the CEC's removal, noting that democratic forces had recently participated alongside the party in protests against the exercise.

The DMK further alleged that certain individuals associated with Congress were praising the TVK for personal benefits. It condemned what it described as double standards by both parties and cautioned them against provoking a political confrontation with the DMK, which is not part of their alliance.

Resolution 4: Petition for Electoral Reforms

Under its fourth resolution, the DMK decided that its MPs would submit a formal petition to the President of India seeking electoral reforms under Stalin's guidance. The demands include the immediate and complete scrapping of the SIR, the use of pre-SIR electoral rolls for upcoming elections, and the discontinuation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in favour of the traditional paper ballot system to restore public confidence in the electoral process.

The DMK has maintained that its opposition to the SIR is rooted in concerns over the protection of eligible voters' rights and the need to preserve the integrity of the electoral process. (ANI)

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