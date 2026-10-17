Bhopal Mock Drill Sparks Traders' Protest After Woman Alleges Fire Engine Crushed Her And Husband

A woman was injured after being hit by a fire engine during a municipal corporation mock drill at New Market in Bhopal on Friday evening. The woman says she broke her leg in the accident and that her husband was also crushed.

According to her, the fire engine was travelling at high speed. She was standing at a shop when the vehicle entered it. She did not even get a chance to move.

In a video, the woman, seated in a wheelchair, said, "We were telling them that people would die like this. They kept driving over people without stopping and turning without looking. We did not even get a chance to move. The vehicle entered the shop itself. My poor husband was also crushed."

According to her, a crowd gathered at the scene. People shouted at the driver to stop, but he did not.

Rani Upadhyay, a 45-year-old resident of Kotra, suffered a serious leg injury. Her husband, Yogesh Upadhyay, said she had been admitted to Nahar Hospital in New Market. Her condition is critical, and she is undergoing surgery on her leg.

The accident occurred near Khedapati Hanuman Temple around 6:15 PM on Friday. After the woman was injured, around 200 hawkers and traders surrounded the municipal corporation team and raised slogans opposing the action.

New Market Traders' Association president Pradeep Gupta said traders had been troubled by the mock drill for the past three days and had been unable to conduct business.

Encroachment in-charge Shailendra Singh Bhadoria said the woman had been injured and was taken to hospital in a jeep. She later went home with her family. The officer described the injury as minor. He said a decision had been taken to remove hawkers from New Market and shift them near TT Nagar Stadium.

According to him, the hawkers had previously also disputed the issue.