White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Leaves Post After 5 Days

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): White House press secretary Katie Zacharia is“transitioning out” of her role just one week after US President Donald Trump appointed her to the position, Al Jazeera reported.

Fox News reported on Friday that Trump said there was no rush to appoint Zacharia's replacement.

Earlier on Friday, Trump told reporters he had advised Zacharia to“reconsider” staying in the job.

“I don't think Katie should be made to suffer like she's suffering at the hands of the press,” Trump said as he left the White House.“I said to her, 'Honestly, if I were you, I'd reconsider. You think about it.'”

Zacharia said she had received a call about the role the previous week. She succeeded Karoline Leavitt.

Trump subsequently announced her appointment, describing her as“an attorney”. However, questions arose over the past week about whether Zacharia, a graduate of Pepperdine University's law school in California, had passed the bar exam required to practise law.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Zacharia said she had not passed the bar exam.

She spent five days in the role, half as long as Anthony Scaramucci, who served as communications director for 10 days during Trump's first administration.

According to Al Jazeera, the appointment and subsequent reversal could create further difficulties for Trump as Republicans prepare for a crucial midterm election.

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