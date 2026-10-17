Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe ODI Tri-Nation Series To Kick Off Today
The match will kick off at 4:30pm local time at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said.
It said the trophy of the series was unveiled at the stadium on Friday evening.
Afghanistan will play its first match against Zimbabwe on October 19, before taking on Bangladesh in the final league fixture on 21 October, with the top two sides progressing to the final on 24 October.
The final of the tri-series is scheduled for October 24.
kk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment