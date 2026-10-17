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Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe ODI Tri-Nation Series To Kick Off Today

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe ODI Tri-Nation Series To Kick Off Today


Date: 2026-10-17 04:04:31

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The tri-nation One-Day International (ODI) series involving Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is all set to kick off today (Saturday) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with Bangladesh taking on Zimbabwe in the opening match.

The match will kick off at 4:30pm local time at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said.

It said the trophy of the series was unveiled at the stadium on Friday evening.

Afghanistan will play its first match against Zimbabwe on October 19, before taking on Bangladesh in the final league fixture on 21 October, with the top two sides progressing to the final on 24 October.

The final of the tri-series is scheduled for October 24.

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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