Keerthy Suresh Plays Latha Reddy In 'January 12 Vidudala'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 17 (IANS) Wishing actress Keerthy Suresh a happy birthday, director Anil Ravipudi on Saturday disclosed the character the actress plays in his eagerly awaited family entertainer, 'January 12 Vidudala', which features actors Venkatesh and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram in the lead.

Taking to his X timeline to greet the actress on her birthday, he wrote, "Happy Birthday @KeerthyOfficial's been a delight watching you bring your signature spark, warmth and effortless charm to LATHA REDDY in #January12Vidudala. Wishing you a beautiful year ahead."

It may be recalled that the unit had only recently commenced its Ooty schedule in Tamil Nadu.

Director Anil Ravipudi had taken to his social media timelines to share a video clip in which the team announced the commencement of its Ooty schedule.

He wrote, "The beauOOTYful schedule begins with my wonderful team. #January12Vidudala #Sankranti2027."

It may be recalled that the unit had shot in Mysuru last month. Sources close to the unit of the film had told IANS that all four lead actors -- Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty were spotted at the shooting spot in Mysuru. The team, among other things, had also shot a song there.

Actor Sriman, who is also a part of the film, had taken to his X timeline to share his delight about being in a song choreographed by Brinda master after eight years.

The actor wrote, "Rocking choreography by the legendary dance master BRINDA's been almost eight years since I got a chance to be a part in her choreography Thank you DIRECTOR Anil ravipudigaru @AnilRavipudi."

For the unaware, the makers of the film had only recently announced the title of the film as 'January 12 Vidudala'. Prior to that, it was being tentatively referred to as #VenkyAnil5 / #NKRAR2.

A few days ago, the makers had released the first look of actor Venkatesh as Lt. Colonel Venkat Reddy in the film. The first look was revealed on the occasion of the star completing 40 glorious years in the film industry.

The poster showed Venkatesh in an Indian Army camouflage uniform, sporting sunglasses and a scarf, standing beside a rugged SUV. His composed stance and intense styling establish the image of a strict military officer.

The poster identified Venkatesh as Lt. Colonel Venkat Reddy, serving in the Indian Army and specialising in counter-terrorism and hostage negotiation. The Army insignia and crossed-swords emblem in the backdrop reinforced the military setting.

The combination of Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram is expected to be a major attraction, as their contrasting personalities and lively camaraderie are set to bring an exciting dimension to Anil Ravipudi's trademark brand of entertainment.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film is being presented by Suresh Productions Archana, and Zee Studios.

Sources say that work on the much-awaited film was progressing at a brisk pace and that the prestigious project was shaping up as a grand-scale entertainer.

Keerthy Suresh stars opposite Venkatesh in the film, while Krithi Shetty is paired with Kalyan Ram. The film brings together an accomplished technical team, with GV Prakash Kumar composing its music, Sameer Reddy handling cinematography, Tammiraju taking care of the editing, and AS Prakash designing the production. S Krishna serves as the executive producer.