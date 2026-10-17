UAE And Georgia Explore Means To Strengthen Economic Cooperation And Expand Investment Partnerships In New Economy, Tourism And Sustainability Sectors

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ministerial meeting discusses prospects for public-private cooperation in tourism and hospitality, circular economy applications and sustainable development Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, October 2026: H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, met with H.E. Mariam Kvrivishvili, Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, to discuss strengthening economic relations between the UAE and Georgia. The meeting explored opportunities for cooperation in the new economy, circular economy, food security, sustainable development and logistics, and reviewed new areas for expanding economic partnership between the two countries.

During the bilateral meeting held at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism headquarters in Dubai, H.E. Bin Touq highlighted that the UAE continues to reinforce its position as a global economic partner by developing its economic legislative and institutional ecosystem, expanding international partnerships, and fostering a competitive business environment that supports investment and innovation, advances economic diversification and enhances private sector competitiveness.

H.E. Bin Touq emphasised the UAE's commitment to advancing its economic relations with Georgia by expanding investment opportunities, diversifying areas of cooperation across priority sectors, and developing joint projects that create added value for both economies.

The meeting explored opportunities to boost investment flows between the two markets and develop joint projects, strengthen dialogue at the private sector level and exchange information on available opportunities in promising economic sectors.

Furthermore, the two sides reviewed prospects for cooperation in tourism and hospitality by expanding investments and developing tourism and hotel projects, leveraging expertise and experience in destination management and enhancing destination attractiveness, while also encouraging partnerships between institutions and companies operating within the sector. These efforts would help attract impactful investments, diversify areas of economic cooperation, and enhance tourism's contribution to economic growth in both countries.

Growing tourism flows from Georgia to the UAE further strengthen prospects for tourism cooperation between the two countries. The number of Georgian visitors to the UAE reached approximately 33,600 in 2025, while direct flights between the two countries totalled 41 per week, creating additional opportunities to enhance tourism exchanges between both sides.

In the area of sustainable development, the two sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in circular economy solutions and initiatives. They also explored enhancing resource efficiency, increasing recycling, and developing more sustainable production and consumption practices. The ministers noted that the transition towards circular models unlocks broader opportunities for sustainable partnerships, innovation and knowledge exchange among companies and private sector in both countries.

In addition, the meeting discussed cooperation in areas related to food security, including diversifying food supply sources, developing supply chains, and leveraging modern technologies in agriculture and food production, thereby enhancing the sustainability of the food ecosystem and strengthening its ability to adapt to global shifts.

The discussions also focused on opportunities for cooperation in infrastructure and services and leveraging technology and innovation to develop economic activities and boost productivity, supporting the development of leading projects aligned with the priorities of both countries. Another topic of discussion was the cooperation in logistics by leveraging the strategic locations of both countries and improving supply chain efficiency, creating new opportunities for UAE and Georgian companies to expand in both countries' markets, also the regional and the international markets.